Wisconsin football transfer portal tracker: Who's heading out and who's heading in? Latest: Myles Burkett
Here's what we know about the Wisconsin Badgers players leaving the program (and those heading in) for the 2024 season.
Declared for NFL draft
Braelon Allen, running back
The three-year standout from Fond du Lac finishes his career ninth in career rushing yards with the Badgers. He cleared 100 rushing yards in 20 games at UW.
Leaving Wisconsin via transfer portal
Dylan Barrett, center
Barrett spent time as the No. 2 center on the depth chart behind Tanor Bortolini when transfer Jake Renfro was sidelined by injury, though Renfro returned to health by season's end. The redshirt junior from Illinois played in nine games on special teams last year and saw the field sparingly in 2023. He'll have two years of eligibility remaining.
Myles Burkett, quarterback
The Franklin High School standout led his school to a state title and played in two games as a redshirt freshman last season. He was the lone holdover among quarterbacks on the roster from 2022, and at times, he rose as high as second on the depth chart when Braedyn Locke was pressed into starting duty.
Heading to Wisconsin in transfer portal
None yet.
The official fall transfer period is Dec. 4 to Jan. 2. A spring window also will open from April 15 to 30.
Top 2023 contributors completing eligibility with Badgers
This list does not include players who have the option to return, unless they indicated an expectation to depart.
Tanner Mordecai, quarterback. Transfer from SMU served as the team's starter all season when healthy, throwing for 1,687 yards through the regular season with six touchdowns.
Alexander Smith, cornerback. Played in 53 games at Wisconsin and recorded 2.5 tackles for loss and a sack this season.
Jason Maitre, cornerback. Boston College transfer registered 24 tackles in the regular season in his one year with the program.
Michael Furtney, offensive line. Guard has been a regular on the offensive line each of the past two seasons, starting all 12 games this season.
C.J. Goetz, linebacker. Waukesha Catholic Memorial grad registered 58 games played and more than 25 tackles for loss in his career, including team-leading 11 in 2023.
Wisconsin Badgers 2024 recruiting commitments
Quarterback: Mabrey Mettauer (6-5, 215, The Woodlands, Texas)
Running back: Darrion Dupree (5-10, 190, Chicago, Ill.), Gideon Ituka (5-9, 220, Gaithersburg, Maryland); Dilin Jones (6-0, 180, Olney, Md.)
Tight end: Grant Stec (6-6, 225, Algonquin, Ill.)
Offensive line: Ryan Cory (6-4, 290, Gibsonia, Pa.), Colin Cubberly (6-6, 300, LaGrangeville, N.Y.), Kevin Heywood (6-7, 295, Pottstown, Pa.), Derek Jensen (6-7, 315, Hartland, Wis.), Emerson Mandell (6-5, 295, St. Paul, Minn.)
Wide receiver: Kyan Berry-Johnson (5-11, 174, Chicago)
Edge rusher: Anelu Lafaele (6-3, 225, Honolulu)
Defensive line: Hank Weber (6-4, 260, Brentwood, Tenn.)
Linebacker: Landon Gauthier (6-3, 220, Suamico, Wis.), Thomas Heiberger (6-4, 215, Sioux Falls, S.D.)
Cornerback: Omillio Agard (5-10, 165, Philadelphia), Jay Harper (6-0, 180, Valley, Ala.); Xavier Lucas (6-2, 184, Deerfield Beach, Fla.)
Safety: Raphael Dunn (6-4, 205, Lawrenceville, N.J.), Kahmir Prescott (6-1, 190, Philadelphia)
2025 commitments
Quarterback: Landyn Locke (6-3, 180, Rockwall, Texas)
Offensive line: Michael Roeske (6-7, 260, Wautoma, Wis.)
Linebacker: Cooper Catalano (6-2, 200, Germantown, Wis.)
Cornerback: Remington Moss (6-2, 175, Fredericksburg, Va.)
