Wisconsin football transfer portal tracker: Who's heading out and who's heading in? Latest: Myles Burkett

Here's what we know about the Wisconsin Badgers players leaving the program (and those heading in) for the 2024 season.

Declared for NFL draft

Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen (0) runs for a first down during the second quarter of their game Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Wisconsin beat Minnesota 28-14.

The three-year standout from Fond du Lac finishes his career ninth in career rushing yards with the Badgers. He cleared 100 rushing yards in 20 games at UW.

Leaving Wisconsin via transfer portal

Wisconsin offensive lineman Dylan Barrett (61) snaps the ball to quarterback Myles Burkett (16) during the fourth quarter of their game Saturday, September 17, 2022 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin beat New Mexico State 66-7.

Barrett spent time as the No. 2 center on the depth chart behind Tanor Bortolini when transfer Jake Renfro was sidelined by injury, though Renfro returned to health by season's end. The redshirt junior from Illinois played in nine games on special teams last year and saw the field sparingly in 2023. He'll have two years of eligibility remaining.

Wisconsin quarterback Myles Burkett (16) is shown during the first quarter of their game Saturday, September 3, 2022 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin beat Illinois State 38-0.

The Franklin High School standout led his school to a state title and played in two games as a redshirt freshman last season. He was the lone holdover among quarterbacks on the roster from 2022, and at times, he rose as high as second on the depth chart when Braedyn Locke was pressed into starting duty.

Heading to Wisconsin in transfer portal

None yet.

The official fall transfer period is Dec. 4 to Jan. 2. A spring window also will open from April 15 to 30.

Wisconsin quarterback Tanner Mordecai (8) and his team celebrate with the Paul Bunyan Football Trophy after their game Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Wisconsin beat Minnesota 28-14. The team uses the ceremonial axe to act out cutting down the goalposts. Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Top 2023 contributors completing eligibility with Badgers

This list does not include players who have the option to return, unless they indicated an expectation to depart.

Tanner Mordecai, quarterback. Transfer from SMU served as the team's starter all season when healthy, throwing for 1,687 yards through the regular season with six touchdowns.

Alexander Smith, cornerback. Played in 53 games at Wisconsin and recorded 2.5 tackles for loss and a sack this season.

Jason Maitre, cornerback . Boston College transfer registered 24 tackles in the regular season in his one year with the program.

Michael Furtney, offensive line. Guard has been a regular on the offensive line each of the past two seasons, starting all 12 games this season.

C.J. Goetz, linebacker. Waukesha Catholic Memorial grad registered 58 games played and more than 25 tackles for loss in his career, including team-leading 11 in 2023.

Darrion Dupree, a running back from Mount Carmel High School in Chicago, carries the ball during the team's season-opening win over East St. Louis at Hancock Stadium in Normal, Ill. on Saturday Aug. 26, 2023.

Germantown running back Cooper Catalano carries the ball against Slinger in a WIAA Division 2 first-round playoff game Friday, October 21, 2022, at Slinger High School in Slinger, Wisconsin.

2025 commitments

