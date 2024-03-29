Minnesota flips a defensive lineman who had committed to to Wisconsin earlier this month

MADISON – Luke Fickell's 2025 class took a hit on Thursday night.

And a bitter rival was the team responsible.

Middleton High School defensive lineman Torin Pettaway, who announced on March 7 he had committed to UW, announced he had de-committed.

After a lot of thought and considering I have decided to reopen my commitment and de-commit from the university of Wisconsin — Torin Pettaway (@torinjp) March 29, 2024

Just a few minutes after posting that announcement, Pettaway shared more news.

He had committed to P.J. Fleck and Minnesota.

Pettaway, 6-foot-5 and 265 pounds, showed promise despite playing just one season of organized football.

He held offers from UW, Minnesota, Illinois, Rutgers, Nebraska, USC and Washington.

Pettaway's de-commitment left UW with eight known commitments for the 2025 class, though not one of those players is a defensive lineman.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin football loses commitment from Middleton defensive lineman