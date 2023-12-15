MSU wide receiver/returner Tyrell Henry announces that he plans to transfer to Wisconsin

Michigan State's Tyrell Henry, right, catches a touchdown as Central Michigan's De'lavion Stepney defends during the fourth quarter on Sept. 1, 2023, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.

MADISON – Luke Fickell and his staff continue to mine talent from the transfer portal for the 2024 season.

Tyrell Henry, a wide receiver return specialist who has played two seasons at Michigan State, announced Friday he has committed to UW.

Henry, 6-foot and 175 pounds, had 24 catches for 195 yards and three touchdowns last season. He averaged 6.8 yards on punt returns and 17.1 yards on kickoff returns.

Henry played mostly on special teams as a freshman in 2022 and averaged 18.3 yards on kickoff returns.

Fickell is familiar with Henry, who played at Roseville High School in Michigan. Henry held a scholarship offer from Cincinnati before signing with Michigan State.

Henry is the sixth known transfer to commit to or sign with UW this cycle.

He joins quarterback Tyler Van Dyke (Miami), tight end Jackson McGohan (LSU), linebacker John Pius (William & Mary), linebacker Leon Lowery (Syracuse) and long-snapper Cayson Pfeiffer (Cincinnati). Pius and Lowery have officially signed with UW.

