Mike Tressel has revamped inside linebacker group to work with at Wisconsin

MADISON – Mike Tressel, entering his second season as Wisconsin’s defensive coordinator/inside linebackers coach, and two of his linebackers met with reporters Wednesday.

Here are selected comments from Tressel, Jake Chaney and Christian Alliegro.

Wisconsin's Luke Fickell used the transfer portal to bring in three inside linebackers after last season

Three inside linebackers transferred to UW this winter -- Jaheim Thomas (Cincinnati, Arkansas), Sebastian Cheeks (North Carolina) and Tackett Curtis (USC).

Head coach Luke Fickell noted that unit probably underwent the most dramatic change after UW’s loss to LSU in the bowl game.

Tressel believes that trio, along with returnees Chaney and Alliegro, provide plenty of options both in the base defense and in specific packages.

“There’s multiple positions that we’ve been able to find some talent or take big steps forward with the guys that we’ve had here,” Tressel said. “Inside linebacker will look a little bit different.

‘Truthfully, we got a little bit longer. Hopefully, as we see it on the field, we’ve gotten a little more athletic. And like we’ve had in the past we’ve got guys who play violently and play hard.

“You’re also hoping – and I believe – that the depth will be there and you can play more and more guys.

“I know there’s a lot of guys in the room who believe they are starting material and they are. But only two can start, so hopefully we can play a bunch.”

#Badgers Jake Chaney talks about being more of a leader in a revamped ILB unit. pic.twitter.com/zR4KGZb5cV — Jeff Potrykus (@jaypo1961) April 3, 2024

Senior Jake Chaney adapting to new teammates and being a more vocal leader

Chaney (11 starts, 34 games played) saw several close friends/fellow inside linebackers depart after last season. Maema Njongmeta left for the NFL and Jordan Turner transferred to Michigan State. In addition, Tatum Grass exhausted his eligibility and Bryan Sanborn retired from football because of injuries.

“When I first got back it was kind of weird,” Chaney said. “All of a sudden you go to a meeting and they’re gone. Now you are (thinking): ‘How am I going to build a relationship with these guys in such a short span of time?’

“They’re great guys. I can call them friends right now. It wasn’t tough.”

Linebacker Jake Chaney has played in 34 games for the Badgers.

Jaheim Thomas' trust in Luke Fickell, Mike Tressel led him to Madison for his fifth season

Thomas played in a total of 23 games in three seasons at Cincinnati (2020-22) before transferring to Arkansas for the 2023 season.

Fickell was his head coach for all three seasons at Cincinnati; Tressel was defensive coordinator/position coach for two of those seasons.

“I will say that Jaheim knew us and ultimately he wanted to be with us because of relationships,” Tressel said when asked about recruiting Thomas to UW. “The recruiting process with Jaheim happened for years at Cincinnati because of relationships and trust, which take time.”

Christian Alliegro got valuable experience as a freshman

Alliegro played in 13 games as a freshman last season. Most of his work came on special teams, though he got spot work on defense late in the season. He should contend for a starting spot this season.

What did he learn in 2023?

"You’ve got way bigger linemen now, so just getting off those (blocks)," he said. "And when you first get to the college level, everything goes way faster than you think."

More: Takeaways from Wisconsin football's second spring practice: Badgers need more offensive line depth, Chez Mellusi injury update and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin has several new faces at inside linebacker this season