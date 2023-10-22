Nolan Rucci, Hayden Rucci have heart-warming reactions to Wisconsin's game-winning touchdown vs. Illinois

Wisconsin's Nolan Rucci catches the go-ahead touchdown pass from Braedyn Locke in the final minutes of the Badgers' win Saturday at Illinois.

There were many memorable moments from the Wisconsin Badgers' stunning 25-21 comeback victory over Illinois on Saturday.

Among them was Fox Sports 1 play-by-play announcer Eric Collins' epic call of Nolan Rucci catching the game-winning touchdown from Braedyn Locke with 27 seconds left and then Rucci's ensuing bow to the crowd.

Collins couldn't contain his excitement as he shouted the "other Rucci" had scored to put the Badgers in the lead for the first time.

He may play LT, but Nolan Rucci sure looked smooth when his number was called.



Why did Collins call Nolan Rucci the "other Rucci?" Well, it's because you wouldn't expect Nolan Rucci to be catching a touchdown. He's an offensive lineman, after all. You would expect that from his older brother, Hayden, a redshirt senior at the top of Badgers' tight end depth chart. But the roles were reversed on the play of the game. Hayden Rucci was blocking on the play as his younger brother was the one playing the part of a tight end.

The two reacted to the play on social media Saturday night in a heart-warming exchange.

"There is nothing like blocking for your brother on the game winning touchdown," Hayden Rucci wrote.

Nolan Rucci responded: "Couldn't do it without you bro."

Here's more on the Rucci brothers, who both played at Warwick High School in Lititz, Pennsylvania.

Who is Nolan Rucci?

The 6-foot-6, 300-pound offensive lineman redshirted in 2021 and then played three games last year. He's second on the left tackle depth chart this season.

He was a 5-star recruit by 247 Sports and Rivals and as a tight end was a member of the 2020 USA Today All-USA preseason first team.

The 3-yard TD reception was Nolan Rucci's first catch and first score in his college career. Maybe he'll be catching more passes in his future like his brother.

Who is Hayden Rucci?

Hayden Rucci, the 6-foot-4, 253-pound redshirt senior, is in his fifth season with the Badgers and is the team's top tight end. He came to Wisconsin as a 4-star recruit, according to Rivals. He posted 58 catches for 1,129 yards and 12 touchdowns in his high school career.

After redshirting his freshman season in 2019, he played in six games in 2020 and then six in 2021 before his season ended early due to an injury.

His play took off as a redshirt junior last year when he played in 10 games with eight starts. Hayden Rucci scored the first touchdown of his college career in Wisconsin's 24-17 win over Oklahoma State in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl.

After mostly being used in a pass-blocking role, Rucci has 79 yards on seven receptions this season. His best game was a two-catch 51-yard game in Wisconsin's win over Georgia Southern last month.

Against Illinois, Hayden Rucci caught one pass for 7 yards.

Nolan and Hayden Rucci's dad, mom and grandfather were star athletes

Their dad, Todd, played eight seasons in the NFL, all with the New England Patriots. He was a second-round NFL draft pick after starring at Penn State.

Their grandfather also played in the NFL.

Hayden's and Nolan's mother, Stacy, was also a Division I college athlete. She played field hockey at Penn State.

