Offensive tackle Nolan Rucci, who played in just 3 games this season, leaving Wisconsin

MADISON – Offensive lineman Nolan Rucci was considered a critical addition to Wisconsin’s 2021 class.

The touted tackle from Pennsylvania chose UW over offers from Alabama, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State and many other marquee programs.

But after playing sparingly again this season, the redshirt sophomore has entered the transfer portal.

After redshirting in 2021, Rucci played in four games in 2022. He entered this season under Luke Fickell's staff as the No. 2 left tackle behind Jack Nelson but played in just two regular-season games, against Georgia Southern and Illinois.

Rucci saw his most extensive action in the bowl game after Nelson suffered a foot/ankle injury. However, Nelson announced before the bowl game he will return to UW next season and the Badgers signed five linemen last month.

Rucci’s most memorable contribution came this season at Illinois.

The 6-foot-8, 300-pound Rucci caught a 3-yard touchdown pass with 27 seconds left in UW’s 25-21 victory over the Illini.

Rucci is the third UW offensive lineman to enter the portal.

Reserve tackle/guard Trey Wedig has transferred to Indiana. Reserve center Dylan Barrett has yet to find a new team.

Wisconsin's Nolan Rucci catches the go-ahead touchdown pass from Braedyn Locke in the closing moments of the second half against Illinois on Oct. 21, 2023.

