Wisconsin defensive end T.J. Bollers plans to transfer

MADISON – T.J. Bollers’ attempt to earn playing time on Wisconsin’s defensive line appears to be over.

The redshirt junior from Tiffin, Iowa, announced Monday he plans to enter the transfer portal.

Bollers started out at outside linebacker at UW but transitioned to defensive end last season.

He played in only four games last season, mostly on special teams, and had been working on the No. 3 unit at end this spring.

Bollers is the second UW player in the last three days who is set to transfer. Reserve quarterback Nick Evers announced Saturday he is leaving the program.

