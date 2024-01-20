Badgers get commitment from wide receiver/defensive back Jaimier Scott for the 2025 class
MADISON -- Luke Fickell and his staff added what they believe will be a key piece to Wisconsin's 2025 class.
Jaimier Scott, a wide receiver/defensive back from Cincinnati, announced Saturday he has committed to UW.
𝑩𝒍𝒆𝒔𝒔𝒆𝒅 𝒍𝒆𝒕’𝒔 𝒘𝒐𝒓𝒌… #𝒄𝒐𝒎𝒎𝒊𝒕𝒆𝒅 pic.twitter.com/Q9giXsqpYR
— Jaimier “shiest” Scott .2 (@JaimierScott) January 20, 2024
Scott held offers from Michigan, Penn State, Tennessee, Cincinnati, Michigan State, Illinois, Purdue, Pittsburgh and others.
UW was the first major program to offer a scholarship to Scott, from Mount Healthy High School.
He is the sixth known commitment for UW in the 2025 class.
