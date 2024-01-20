Badgers get commitment from wide receiver/defensive back Jaimier Scott for the 2025 class

MADISON -- Luke Fickell and his staff added what they believe will be a key piece to Wisconsin's 2025 class.

Jaimier Scott, a wide receiver/defensive back from Cincinnati, announced Saturday he has committed to UW.

Scott held offers from Michigan, Penn State, Tennessee, Cincinnati, Michigan State, Illinois, Purdue, Pittsburgh and others.

UW was the first major program to offer a scholarship to Scott, from Mount Healthy High School.

He is the sixth known commitment for UW in the 2025 class.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Jaimier Scott gives Wisconsin football commitment for 2025 class