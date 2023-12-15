Cornerback Jason Maitre will skip Wisconsin's bowl game as he prepares for the NFL draft

Wisconsin cornerback Jason Maitre covers Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. in a game in October.

MADISON – Wisconsin will be without its No. 1 nickel cornerback for the ReliaQuest Bowl.

Jason Maitre, who started nine games and played in all 12 this season, announced Thursday he is skipping the bowl game to begin preparing for the NFL draft.

Maitre, who transferred to UW from Boston College, finished the regular season eighth on the team in tackles with 33. He has one interception and three passes broken up.

“To coach (Luke) Fick(ell), thank you for the opportunity to continue to live out my dream at Wisconsin,” Maitre wrote on Instagram. “To my Badger brothers, thank you for embracing me in your culture that was set in stone here at Wisconsin. To Badger nation, there is nowhere like Madison and I am blessed to be able to wear that motion ‘W’ for the rest of my life.

“With that being said, after a lot of thought, prayer, and talks with my family, I have decided to forgo the bowl game and declare for the 2024 NFL draft.”

UW could start Owen Arnett as the nickel cornerback against LSU or choose to use three safeties and two cornerbacks.

