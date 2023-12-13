UW's Tanor Bortolini accepts invitation to 2024 Senior Bowl, a signal he's headed to NFL

MADISON – Tanor Bortolini, arguably Wisconsin’s most versatile offensive lineman, has accepted an invitation to play in the 2024 Reese’s Senior Bowl.

That signals the redshirt junior from Kewaunee is headed to the NFL after UW faces LSU in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Jan. 1 in Tampa.

The Senior Bowl is set to be played on Feb. 3 in Mobile, Alabama. Players are evaluated by NFL officials during practices and in the game.

Bortolini has started all 12 games at center this season. He has started 28 games and played in 34 at UW. He has started at guard, center and tackle.

Wisconsin offensive lineman Tanor Bortolini gets a hug from a fan after a game against Illinois at Memorial Stadium on Oct 21, 2023.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin center Tanor Bortolini to play in 2024 Reese’s Senior Bowl