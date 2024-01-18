Advertisement

Wisconsin gets a commitment from a safety/wide receiver from Ohio for its recruiting 2025 class

Jeff Potrykus, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
St. Ignatius’s Cody Haddad makes a third-quarter touchdown reception over McKinley’s Geno Kelly, Friday, Nov. 3, 2023.
St. Ignatius’s Cody Haddad makes a third-quarter touchdown reception over McKinley’s Geno Kelly, Friday, Nov. 3, 2023.

MADISON – Wisconsin's 2025 football class grew by one Wednesday.

Cody Haddad, a 6-foot-1, 175-pound safety/wide receiver from St. Ignatius High School in Cleveland, announced on social media he has committed to UW.

Haddad also held offers from Kansas, Nebraska, Purdue, Cincinnati, Duke and several Mid-American Conference schools.

He joins linebacker Cooper Catalano from Germantown High School, offensive lineman Michael Roeske from Wautoma, defensive back Remington Moss of Virginia and quarterback Landyn Locke of Texas in UW's 2025 class.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin secures fifth commitment for 2025 football recruiting class