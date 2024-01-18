Wisconsin gets a commitment from a safety/wide receiver from Ohio for its recruiting 2025 class
MADISON – Wisconsin's 2025 football class grew by one Wednesday.
Cody Haddad, a 6-foot-1, 175-pound safety/wide receiver from St. Ignatius High School in Cleveland, announced on social media he has committed to UW.
pic.twitter.com/JVOiKDeFQT
— Cody Haddad (@cody_haddad) January 18, 2024
Haddad also held offers from Kansas, Nebraska, Purdue, Cincinnati, Duke and several Mid-American Conference schools.
He joins linebacker Cooper Catalano from Germantown High School, offensive lineman Michael Roeske from Wautoma, defensive back Remington Moss of Virginia and quarterback Landyn Locke of Texas in UW's 2025 class.
