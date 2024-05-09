Advertisement
Caitlin Clark, Fever preseason live updates: Indiana hosts Atlanta Dream as No. 1 pick plays her first home game

The Indiana Fever have their final tune-up before the regular season starts

Caitlin Clark will make her home debut tonight as the Indiana Fever close their preseason against the Atlanta Dream. The No. 1 overall pick scored 21 points and added three rebounds and two assists in her first WNBA preseason game — a 79-76 Fever loss at the Dallas Wings last week.

With the new face of the WNBA making her home debut, all eyes will be on Gainbridge Fieldhouse for her first game in front of her new home fans. If you can't be in attendance in Indianapolis, you can watch the game at 7 p.m. ET on WNBA League Pass.

Stay with Yahoo Sports for live updates, highlights and news on Caitlin Clark's home debut and final preseason game of her rookie year.

    It's a different starting lineup than the Fever's first preseason game. Veteran guard Kelsey Mitchell (ankle) remains out

    — Clark's first start at PG after starting at SG. Erica Wheeler started at PG in the first preseason game, but will come off the bench.

    — Katie Lou Samuelson will play her first minutes with the Fever after signing in free agency. Samuelson did not play last season while on maternity leave

    — Kristy Wallace moves into the starting lineup.

    How to watch Caitlin Clark’s home preseason debut

    The 2024 WNBA preseason has officially begun! The short preseason tipped off last Friday with Caitlin Clark's preseason debut with the Indiana Fever vs. the Dallas Wings. The action continues this Thursday with Clark's first home game: Atlanta Dream vs. Indiana Fever, streaming on WNBA League Pass at 7 p.m. ET. The preseason will come to a close on May 11, and the regular WNBA season tips off Tuesday, May 14, when Caitlin Clark will make her official WNBA season debut. But the high profile Indiana Fever rookie won’t be the only exciting new face on the court. The Fever also heads into the 2024 season with reigning Rookie of the Year, Aliyah Boston. Are you ready to watch the 2024 WNBA preseason? Here’s everything you need to know about how to tune into preseason games.

    Fever fans arrive early for the home team