Caitlin Clark, Fever preseason live updates: Indiana hosts Atlanta Dream as No. 1 pick plays her first home game

Caitlin Clark will make her home debut tonight as the Indiana Fever close their preseason against the Atlanta Dream. The No. 1 overall pick scored 21 points and added three rebounds and two assists in her first WNBA preseason game — a 79-76 Fever loss at the Dallas Wings last week.

With the new face of the WNBA making her home debut, all eyes will be on Gainbridge Fieldhouse for her first game in front of her new home fans. If you can't be in attendance in Indianapolis, you can watch the game at 7 p.m. ET on WNBA League Pass.

Stay with Yahoo Sports for live updates, highlights and news on Caitlin Clark's home debut and final preseason game of her rookie year.