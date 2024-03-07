Middleton defensive lineman Torin Pettaway set to join Wisconsin's 2025 class

MADISON – E.J. Whitlow, preparing for his first season as Wisconsin’s defensive line coach, has recorded his first hit on the recruiting trail.

Feeling blessed with all the love that I have received after my first football season. Wouldn’t be where I am today without God and support from my family and coaches. Proud to say I will be committing to UW Madison to further my academic and football career!@BadgerFootball pic.twitter.com/gH7vAZwNsa — Torin Pettaway (@torinjp) March 7, 2024

Torin Pettaway, a defensive lineman from Middleton High School, announced Thursday he has committed to UW for the 2025 class.

Pettaway, 6-foot-5 and 265 pounds, reportedly held offers from Big Ten members Illinois, Rutgers, Nebraska and Minnesota, as well as USC and Washington, which are set to begin competing in the league in the fall.

How Pettaway will develop could be an intriguing story. Last season was his first playing organized football, so the staff is banking on developing his physical tools.

UW has nine known commitments for the 2025 class.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Middleton's Torin Pettaway commits to Wisconsin Badgers 2025 class