Outside linebacker announces he plans to transfer to Wisconsin from Syracuse

Outside linebacker Leon Lowery announced he's transferring to Wisconsin from Syracuse on Surday.

MADISON – Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell had a busy Sunday.

Fickell learned UW is set to face No. 13 LSU in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Jan. 1 and landed a commitment from a player he hopes will be a key contributor on defense next season.

Leon Lowery, a 6-foot-4, 239-pound outside linebacker who played 25 games at Syracuse over the last two seasons, announced his commitment.

Lowery entered the transfer portal after head coach Dino Babers was fired. He also held offers from Oregon State, California, Georgia Tech, Houston and Baylor.

Lowery started all 12 games as a redshirt sophomore this season. He recorded 3 ½ sacks, 7 ½ tackles for loss and 46 total tackles.

He started two games and played in 13 in 2022 and recorded 1 ½ sacks, six tackles for loss and 24 total tackles.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Badgers land outside linebacker from Syracuse