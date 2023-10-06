Four-star Wisconsin recruit Grant Stec excited about tight end's role in Air Raid offense

ALGONQUIN, Ill. – Grant Stec was one of the first recruits to board the Luke Fickell express.

The 6-foot-6, 230-pound tight end from Henry Jacobs High School was the second player after Texas quarterback Mabrey Mettauer to commit to the Wisconsin head coach and the Badgers' 2024 class.

In addition to being one of the first, Stec is also one of the highest-regarded members of the class. He and Maryland running back Dilin Jones are the only UW recruits with four-star ratings from Rivals, 247sports, on3 and ESPN.

Why was Stec so sold on Wisconsin? What does he think of the Air Raid offense? Where would he like his game to grow? He shared his thoughts on that and more with the Journal Sentinel.

Luke Fickell got Stec the second time around

When Fickell was still the coach at the Cincinnati he tried to recruit Stec but was unsuccessful. Stec, however, was interested in Wisconsin. Paul Chryst’s staff offered him in the summer of 2022 and hosted him for a couple of games last season. The recruiting process restarted between Stec and UW after Fickell was hired. He was offered shortly after Fickell was hired last December and announced his commitment Jan. 29.

He plans to be on hand for UW’s games with Iowa (Oct. 14), Ohio State (Oct. 28) and Nebraska (Nov. 18).

In addition to appreciating how Fickell runs a program, Stec is a fan of UW tight ends coach Nate Letton.

"Every since my sophomore year I’ve been talking with Coach Letton, even when he was at Cincinnati,” Stec said. “Great guy. I love him as a coach and I can’t wait for him to be my coach.”

Grant Stec excited about the tight end’s prospects in the Air Raid

Right out the gate Stec felt about good about his potential with the Badgers after watching Tucker Ashcraft catch a couple of passes in his first game.

It was a good news for a player who not only has a vested interest in the position but also hopes to contribute next season.

“He’s only a freshman so that get me excited going in next year as a true, young freshman,” Stec said. “Hopefully they’ll build me up and I’ll be able to get on the field early.”

Ashcraft and fellow tight end Hayden Rucci have combined for seven catches for 124 yards this season. Options at the position have been limited due to a rash of injuries. Stec plans to begin making his case for playing time in January when he enrolls in UW.

“I knew I wanted to graduate early because that’s an extra five months of me knowing the playbook, eating the food, lifting weights, all that stuff, building me up to the point where I could play as a freshman,” he said. “My goal is to get on the field as a freshman.”

A Badgers version of Rob Gronkowski?

Stec wouldn’t mind being told that his game is reminiscent of Rob Gronkowski. The future Pro Football Hall of Famer is his favorite player. Gronkowski’s ability as a blocker as well as a receiver is how Stec envisions himself impacting the game.

Henry Jacobs High School rushed for 7,000 yards over the past two seasons, so Stec is well-versed in run blocking. He also averages about three catches per game, but Jacobs head coach Brian Zimmerman feels playing with a college-level quarterback will unlock more of Stec’s game.

“I think the other piece of our offense is going to prepare him well for the physicality he’s probably going to see when he’s at Wisconsin,” Zimmerman said. “We’ve got to try to get him to catch the ball a little more. … throw the ball at him. It’s been a struggle the last couple of years to do that.”

Young team puts Stec’s ability to lead to test

Stec doesn’t only have the responsibility being a top player on his team, he is also a captain. The challenge of leadership has been especially tough this season as Jacobs works in a number of young players.

Many of the players key to the team’s success the past two years graduated. Jacobs started 1-3, but has won the past two weeks to even its record and keep its playoff hopes alive.

The role has put Stec and the rest of the team's captains at the opposite of the the spectrum from their early days on varsity.

“They were in that position a couple of years ago, but Grant has done a good job,” Zimmerman said. “Every time he talks to me he’s like we’ve got this coach. He’s never down.”

More: Wisconsin's rivalries with Minnesota, Iowa are preserved in Big Ten football schedules for 2024 to 2028

More: After a solid transition, can transfer Jeff Pietrowski give more help to the Wisconsin defense?

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Recruit Grant Stec excited about potential of TE in Wisconsin offense