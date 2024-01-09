Linebacker Tackett Curtis might be biggest recruit yet for Wisconsin's defense

USC linebacker Tackett Curtis (25) and safety Bryson Shaw tackle Notre Dame receiver Chris Tyree during a game Oct. 14 at Notre Dame Stadium.

MADISON - Luke Fickell and his staff continued to fill areas of need through the transfer portal Tuesday.

The team’s latest recruit might be its biggest yet for the defense.

Tackett Curtis, a 6-foot-2, 225-pound inside linebacker who played at USC this past season, announced his intention to play for the Badgers. He has three years of eligibility remaining.

Tackett Curtis transfer: Wisconsin football lands top available LB in portal out of USC

Curtis’ announcement comes five days after the Badgers landed another highly-regarded inside linebacker from the portal, Jaheim Thomas from Arkansas.

Inside linebacker has a position the Badgers have focused on this offseason. UW previously received commitments from Sebastian Cheeks from North Carolina, Jahsiah Galvan of Northern Iowa and Thomas.

Wisconsin transfer portal tracker: Who's heading out and who's heading in? Latest: Tackett Curtis

Curtis comes to Wisconsin after recording 40 tackles, including 24 solo, for the Trojans. He made four tackles for a loss, two sacks, forced one fumble and had two fumble recoveries.

He is a former four-star recruit by Rivals and 247sports who played his high school ball in Louisiana.

Former Albany DE Elijah Hills commits

Tuesday afternoon the Badgers also received a commitment from Elijah Hills, a 6-2, 281-pound defensive end who helped Albany reached the semifinals of the FCS playoffs.

He recorded 31 tackles this past season, 15 solos, with nine tackles for a loss and 1½ sacks this past season.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Former USC LB Tackett Curtis commits to Luke Fickell, Wisconsin