Advertisement

Linebacker Tackett Curtis might be biggest recruit yet for Wisconsin's defense

Mark Stewart, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
·1 min read
USC linebacker Tackett Curtis (25) and safety Bryson Shaw tackle Notre Dame receiver Chris Tyree during a game Oct. 14 at Notre Dame Stadium.
USC linebacker Tackett Curtis (25) and safety Bryson Shaw tackle Notre Dame receiver Chris Tyree during a game Oct. 14 at Notre Dame Stadium.

MADISON  - Luke Fickell and his staff continued to fill areas of need through the transfer portal Tuesday.

The team’s latest recruit might be its biggest yet for the defense.

Tackett Curtis, a 6-foot-2, 225-pound inside linebacker who played at USC this past season, announced his intention to play for the Badgers. He has three years of eligibility remaining.

Tackett Curtis transfer: Wisconsin football lands top available LB in portal out of USC

Curtis’ announcement comes five days after the Badgers landed another highly-regarded inside linebacker from the portal, Jaheim Thomas from Arkansas.

Inside linebacker has a position the Badgers have focused on this offseason. UW previously received commitments from Sebastian Cheeks from North Carolina, Jahsiah Galvan of Northern Iowa and Thomas.

Wisconsin transfer portal tracker: Who's heading out and who's heading in? Latest: Tackett Curtis

Curtis comes to Wisconsin after recording 40 tackles, including 24 solo, for the Trojans. He made four tackles for a loss, two sacks, forced one fumble and had two fumble recoveries.

He is a former four-star recruit by Rivals and 247sports who played his high school ball in Louisiana.

Former Albany DE Elijah Hills commits

Tuesday afternoon the Badgers also received a commitment from Elijah Hills, a 6-2, 281-pound defensive end who helped Albany reached the semifinals of the FCS playoffs.

He recorded 31 tackles this past season, 15 solos, with nine tackles for a loss and 1½ sacks this past season.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Former USC LB Tackett Curtis commits to Luke Fickell, Wisconsin