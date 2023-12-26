Wisconsin tight end Hayden Rucci says the ReliaQuest Bowl will be his final college game

Hayden Rucci has played in his final battle for Paul Bunyan's Axe. The tight end will enter the NFL draft after Wisconsin's bowl game.

TAMPA – The 2024 ReliaQuest Bowl will be Hayden Rucci’s final game at Wisconsin.

The fifth-year senior tight end on Tuesday announced that he plans to enter the 2024 NFL draft rather than return UW for a sixth season.

Grateful for it all. pic.twitter.com/zWctIVfQwZ — Hayden Rucci (@haydenrucci) December 26, 2023

"After earning my degree and having discussions with my family," he wrote on social media, "I have made the decision to pursue my childhood dream of playing in the NFL.

"I will be finishing the season playing with teammates playing in our bowl game."

Rucci could have used the COVID exception to return to UW next season and play with his brother, reserve offensive lineman Nolan Rucci.

Hayden Rucci was limited to six games in 2021 because of a foot injury but has started a total of 17 games and played in 22 over the last two seasons.

He started nine games this season and played in all 12 and recorded 10 catches for 112 yards, both personal-best marks at UW.

The departure of Rucci means that Riley Nowakowski and Tucker Ashcraft likely will open the 2024 season as UW's top two tight ends.

Nowaowski, who will be a redshirt junior next season, has six catches for 56 yards and one touchdown this season. Ashcraft, who will be a sophomore, has eight catches for 86 yards and a touchdown.

No other tight end on the roster has a catch this season.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Hayden Rucci to enter NFL draft after Wisconsin's bowl game