Veteran long-snapper from Cincinnati announces he is transferring to Wisconsin

MADISON – With senior Peter Bowden set to play his final game at Wisconsin in the ReliaQuest Bowl, Luke Fickell needed a long-snapper.

Fickell got his man from a familiar place – Cincinnati.

Cayson Pfeiffer announced Monday he is joining UW as a graduate transfer.

Pfeiffer, 6-foot and 220 pounds, handled snaps for the last four seasons at Cincinnati. He played at Dublin Scioto High School in Ohio before joining the Cincinnati program.

Pfeiffer is the second known player this cycle to announce he is transferring. Leon Lowery, an outside linebacker from Syracuse, was the first.

Bowden, a former walk-on from San Diego, has handled snaps for the last three seasons at UW.

He was among three finalists this year for the Patrick Mannelly Award, given annually to the top long-snapper in the country.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin adds second transfer, long-snapper from Cincinnati