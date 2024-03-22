Texas vs Tennessee picks, predictions, odds: Who wins March Madness NCAA Tournament game?

No. 7 seed Texas and No. 2 seed Tennessee play Saturday, March 23 in an NCAA Tournament second-round game in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Midwest Region game is scheduled for 5 p.m. PT and can be seen on CBS (stream with this free trial from FUBO).

Who will win the March Madness game and advance to the Sweet 16? Check out these NCAA Tournament second-round picks and predictions for the men's college basketball matchup.

Tennessee is a 6.5-point favorite in the game in March Madness odds provided by BetMGM Sportsbook. The Volunteers are -300 on the moneyline. The Longhorns are +230. The over/under for the game is set at 146.5 points.

Texas defeated No. 10 seed Colorado State in the first round, 56-44. Tennessee beat No. 15 seed Saint Peter's, 83-49.

Knoxville News Sentinel: Tennessee 81, Texas 67

Mike Wilson writes: "The Vols are heading to the Sweet 16 with a pair of nice wins in Charlotte."

Austin American-Statesman: Bet Tennessee to beat Texas in NCAA Tournament

Thomas Jones writes: "The Longhorns showed off a dominant defense in the first round, but Tennessee has more weapons, more size and more depth than Colorado State."

Will Tennessee basketball beat Texas in the NCAA Tournament? March Madness picks, predictions and odds weigh in on the second-round game.

Sportsbook Wire: Tennessee 76, Texas 70

It writes: "Tennessee is 17-14-2 ATS this season. Texas has covered 13 times in 33 games with a spread this year. The Volunteers average 10.5 more points per game (79.6) than the Longhorns give up (69.1)."

Winners and Whiners: Take Texas with the points vs. Tennessee in college basketball game

Trent Pruitt writes: "Rodney Terry already has more Elite Eight appearances in one year at Texas than Barnes has in nine seasons with Tennessee. There’s no doubt that the Volunteers should win this game, but they’re a perennial underachiever when the lights shine the brightest. So, while Tennessee has most statistical advantages, I’ll turn to the off-the-court metrics in this spot. Let’s take the points with the Longhorns."

ESPN: Tennessee has a 77.9% chance to beat Texas in March Madness

The site gives the Longhorns a 22.1% shot at defeating the Volunteers in Saturday's second-round March Madness NCAA Tournament game.

