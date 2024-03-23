Clemson vs Baylor picks, predictions, odds: Who wins March Madness NCAA Tournament game?

No. 6 seed Clemson and No. 3 seed Baylor play Sunday, March 24 in an NCAA Tournament second-round game in Memphis, Tennessee.

The West Region game is scheduled for 3:10 p.m. PT and can be seen on TNT (stream with Sling TV).

Who will win the March Madness game and advance to the Sweet 16? Check out these NCAA Tournament second-round picks and predictions for the men's college basketball matchup.

Baylor is a 4.5-point favorite in the game in March Madness odds provided by BetMGM Sportsbook. The Bears are -200 on the moneyline. The Tigers are +165. The over/under for the game is set at 144.5 points.

Clemson defeated No. 11 seed New Mexico in the first round, 77-56. Baylor beat No. 14 seed Colgate, 92-67.

The Commercial Appeal: Bet Baylor to beat Clemson in NCAA Tournament

Mark Giannotto writes: "The health of Baylor big man Yves Missi, who was limited by a back injury Friday, looms large with Clemson star P.J. Hall on tap. But Baylor’s backcourt of RayJ Dennis and Ja’Kobe Walter will be the difference in what will be another high-scoring Bears’ win."

Greenville News: Baylor 75, Clemson 71

Derrian Carter writes: "History is against the Tigers, who have made the Sweet 16 four times in 14 years in the NCAA tournament. Expect Baylor to continue a 3-point barrage that will be too much for Clemson to handle, thus ending its March Madness run."

Sportsbook Wire: Baylor 76, Clemson 74

It writes: "Baylor has put together a 21-12-1 ATS record so far this year. Clemson has won 18 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 15 times. The Bears score 10.1 more points per game (80.9) than the Tigers give up (70.8)."

Heartland College Sports: Baylor 84, Clemson 73

Joe Tillery writes: "Clemson has some solid players, and Baylor is dealing with some injuries, but I still believe the Bears will pull it out. After a dominant showing in the opening game, Baylor is poised for a long run in March."

ESPN: Baylor has a 64.7% chance to beat Clemson in March Madness

The site gives the Tigers a 35.3% shot at defeating the Bears in Sunday's second-round March Madness NCAA Tournament game.

