March Madness predictions: ESPN's game predictor's picks, win probabilities for Sunday

Which NCAA Tournament teams have the best chances of winning their second-round games of March Madness on Sunday?

ESPN Analytics has revealed its Matchup Predictor numbers for the eight NCAA Tournament matchups on Sunday, and they offer some interesting win probabilities.

Take a look at the site's picks for the eight Round of 32 men's college basketball games of NCAA Tournament on March 24.

How do the site's predictions compare with NCAA Tournament odds for March Madness games?

The day's games begin with Colorado vs. Marquette at 9:10 a.m. PT. It concludes with Yale vs. San Diego State at 6:40 p.m. All times Pacific.

March Madness NCAA Tournament second-round predictions for Sunday:

9:10 a.m.: (10) Colorado vs. (2) Marquette, CBS, Indianapolis, Indiana (stream with free trial from FUBO)

Marquette has a 77% chance to beat Colorado in March Madness.

The site gives the Buffaloes a 23% shot at defeating the Golden Eagles in Sunday's second-round March Madness NCAA Tournament game.

11:40 a.m.: (8) Utah State vs. (1) Purdue, CBS, Indianapolis, Indiana (stream with free trial from FUBO)

Purdue has a 93.4% chance to beat Utah State in March Madness.

The site gives the Aggies a 6.6% shot at defeating the Boilermakers in Sunday's second-round March Madness NCAA Tournament game.

2:30 p.m.: (12) James Madison vs. (4) Duke, CBS, Brooklyn, New York (stream with free trial from FUBO)

Duke has an 81.3% chance to beat James Madison in March Madness.

The site gives the Dukes an 18.7% shot at defeating the Blue Devils in Sunday's second-round March Madness NCAA Tournament game.

3:10 p.m.: (6) Clemson vs. (3) Baylor, TNT, Memphis, Tennessee (stream with Sling TV)

Baylor has a 64.7% chance to beat Clemson in March Madness.

The site gives the Tigers a 35.3% shot at defeating the Bears in Sunday's second-round March Madness NCAA Tournament game.

4:10 p.m.: (12) Grand Canyon vs. (4) Alabama, TBS, Spokane, Washington (stream with Sling TV)

Alabama has a 78.1% chance to beat Grand Canyon in March Madness.

The site gives the Antelopes a 21.9% shot at defeating the Crimson Tide in Sunday's second-round March Madness NCAA Tournament game.

4:45 p.m.: (9) Northwestern vs. (1) UConn, truTV, Brooklyn, New York (stream with Sling TV)

UConn has a 91% chance to beat Northwestern in March Madness.

The site gives the Wildcats a 9% shot at defeating the Huskies in Sunday's second-round March Madness NCAA Tournament game.

5:40 p.m.: (9) Texas A&M vs. (1) Houston, TNT, Memphis, Tennessee (stream with Sling TV)

Houston has a 91.8% chance to beat Texas A&M in March Madness.

The site gives the Aggies an 8.2% shot at defeating the Cougars in Sunday's second-round March Madness NCAA Tournament game.

6:40 p.m.: (13) Yale vs. (5) San Diego State, TBS, Spokane, Washington (stream with Sling TV)

San Diego State has a 68.2% chance to beat Yale in March Madness.

The site gives the Bulldogs a 31.8% shot at defeating the Aztecs in Sunday's second-round March Madness NCAA Tournament game.

