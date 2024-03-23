James Madison vs Duke picks, predictions: Who wins March Madness NCAA Tournament game?

No. 12 seed James Madison and No. 4 seed Duke play Sunday, March 24 in an NCAA Tournament second-round game in Brooklyn, New York.

The South Region game is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. PT and can be seen on CBS (stream with this free trial from FUBO).

Who will win the March Madness game and advance to the Sweet 16? Check out these NCAA Tournament second-round picks and predictions for the men's college basketball matchup.

Duke is a 7.5-point favorite in the game in March Madness odds provided by BetMGM Sportsbook. The Blue Devils are -300 on the moneyline. The Dukes are +240. The over/under for the game is set at 148.5 points.

James Madison defeated No. 5 seed Wisconsin in the first round, 72-61. Duke beat No. 13 seed Vermont, 64-47.

Saturday's March Madness picks, predictions: Dayton vs Arizona | Gonzaga vs Kansas | Michigan State vs North Carolina | Washington State vs Iowa State | Oakland vs NC State | Texas vs Tennessee | Duquesne vs Illinois | Oregon vs Creighton

The Fayetteville Observer: Duke 75, James Madison 70

Alex Abrami writes: "Duke rallies in closing minutes to advance to program's 33rd Sweet 16."

March Madness on TV: How to watch NCAA Tournament second-round games Saturday, Sunday

Sportsbook Wire: Duke 78, James Madison 71

It writes: "Duke has covered 19 times in 33 games with a spread this season. James Madison has put together a 20-14-0 ATS record so far this season. The Blue Devils average 10.5 more points per game (79.4) than the Dukes give up (68.9)."

Fansided: Bet James Madison with the points vs. Duke in NCAA Tournament

Cem Yolbulan writes: "The Dukes are a very good team. They dominated the Sun Belt conference all season and they have all the momentum and confidence in the world right now. The Blue Devils certainly have the talent to beat them but the -6.5 spread is too big against a team like JMU."

March Madness game odds: Point spreads, moneylines, over/unders for Saturday, Sunday

Odds Shark: James Madison 76.2, Duke 76

The site's formula predicts that James Madison will upset Duke in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. It has the total going over.

ESPN: Duke has an 81.3% chance to beat James Madison in March Madness

The site gives the Dukes an 18.7% shot at defeating the Blue Devils in Sunday's second-round March Madness NCAA Tournament game.

March Madness predictions: ESPN's game predictor's picks, win probabilities for Saturday

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. Terms apply, see operator site for Terms and Conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ, OH), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN). Must be 21 or older to gamble. Sports betting and gambling are not legal in all locations. Be sure to comply with laws applicable where you reside.

STREAM THE GAME: Watch James Madison vs. Duke live with FUBO (free trial)

BEST BETS: These are the best Arizona college basketball betting sites

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: James Madison vs Duke March Madness NCAA Tournament picks, predictions