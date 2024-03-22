Duquesne vs Illinois picks, predictions, odds: Who wins March Madness NCAA Tournament game?

No. 11 seed Duquesne and No. 3 seed Illinois play Saturday, March 23 in an NCAA Tournament second-round game in Omaha, Nebraska.

The East Region game is scheduled for 5:40 p.m. PT and can be seen on TNT (stream with Sling TV).

Who will win the March Madness game and advance to the Sweet 16? Check out these NCAA Tournament second-round picks and predictions for the men's college basketball matchup.

Illinois is a 9.5-point favorite in the game in March Madness odds provided by BetMGM Sportsbook. The Fighting Illini are -500 on the moneyline. The Dukes are +375. The over/under for the game is set at 148.5 points.

Duquesne defeated No. 6 seed BYU in the first round, 71-67. Illinois beat No. 14 seed Morehead State, 85-69.

Friday's March Madness picks, predictions: Northwestern vs Florida Atlantic | Colgate vs Baylor | UAB vs San Diego State | Western Kentucky vs Marquette | Stetson vs UConn | New Mexico vs Clemson | Yale vs Auburn | Texas A&M vs Nebraska | Vermont vs Duke | Charleston vs Alabama | Longwood vs Houston | James Madison vs Wisconsin | TCU vs Utah State | Grand Canyon vs Saint Mary's | Colorado vs Florida | Grambling State vs. Purdue

Saturday's March Madness picks, predictions: Dayton vs Arizona | Gonzaga vs Kansas | Michigan State vs North Carolina | Washington State vs Iowa State | Oakland vs NC State | Texas vs Tennessee | Duquesne vs Illinois | Oregon vs Creighton

Sportsbook Wire: Illinois 78, Duquesne 69

It writes: "Illinois has won 20 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 15 times. Duquesne has covered 19 times in 36 games with a spread this year. The Fighting Illini average 18.3 more points per game (84.4) than the Dukes allow (66.1)."

March Madness on TV: How to watch NCAA Tournament second-round games Saturday, Sunday

Sporting News: Illinois 74, Duquesne 68

David Fletcher writes: "Despite the final result from their game, the oddsmakers were still somewhat conservative on the spread for this one. That shows there is vulnerability there that could be exploited. We like the Dukes to cause a scare here, but thanks to the experience of Illinois, we like them to hold on down the stretch of a close game. Shannon Jr. is a junior and Domask is a senior. The big moments aren’t new to them, which is usually the cause of most favorites dropping these types of games."

Will Duquesne basketball beat Illinois in the NCAA Tournament? March Madness picks, predictions and odds weigh in on the second-round game.

Fansided: Bet Illinois to cover vs. Duquesne in NCAA Tournament

Shelby Dermer writes: "Defensively, Illinois can pack the paint (No. 31 in 2-point shooting) against a struggling Dukes’ offense that struggles to shoot the rock (No. 208 in effective field goal percentage) and gets a ton of its shots blocked (No. 310 in block percentage). Illinois uses its size to take control of this matchup and advances to the Sweet 16."

March Madness game odds: Point spreads, moneylines, over/unders for Saturday, Sunday

Stat Salt: Take Duquesne with the points vs. Illinois

Craig Forde writes: "Illinois owns a 2-1 SU record in the head-to-head, though the last meeting came in December of 1988. The lone common opponent between the two teams this season was Nebraska. Illinois beat the Huskers twice in conference play while the Dukes lost to them by ten on the road. However, that meeting was very early in the season, when Duquesne was still trying to figure things out. They’ve proven to have done that by this point and more specifically with their win on Thursday. The Illini allowed Morehead State to stay close and with the same opportunities, the Dukes will stretch things and stay close all game. Duquesne’s defense should be able to at least slow down Illinois’ offense at the start of the game, which will allow them to dig in a bit more. Neither side has a discernible advantage in the paint. The Dukes have been an extremely difficult team to bet against of late as they have gone 8-1 ATS over their last nine and 5-0 ATS in their last five games, each of those bigger than the last."

ESPN: Illinois has an 88% chance to beat Duquesne in March Madness

The site gives the Dukes a 12% shot at defeating the Fighting Illini in Saturday's second-round March Madness NCAA Tournament game.

March Madness NCAA Tournament odds: Who is favored to win 2024 national championship?

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. Terms apply, see operator site for Terms and Conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ, OH), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN). Must be 21 or older to gamble. Sports betting and gambling are not legal in all locations. Be sure to comply with laws applicable where you reside.

STREAM THE GAME: Watch Duquesne vs. Illinois live with Sling TV

BEST BETS: These are the best Arizona college basketball betting sites

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Duquesne vs Illinois March Madness NCAA Tournament picks, predictions