March Madness game odds: Point spreads, moneylines, over/unders for Saturday, Sunday

The NCAA Tournament heats up with second-round games on Saturday and Sunday.

What do the betting odds say about the 16 Round of 32 March Madness games?

Take a look at the point spread, moneyline and over/under for every second-round NCAA Tournament men's college basketball game on March 23 and March 24, courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook.

Are any lower seeds favored over higher seeds in this round of the NCAA Tournament?

Look at the betting spreads and lines for the two days of the March Madness second round. Check back for Sunday's second-round March Madness odds after Friday's first-round NCAA Tournament games are complete.

Saturday's March Madness odds: Second-round point spreads

(9) Michigan State (+3.5) vs. (1) North Carolina (-3.5)

(11) Duquesne (+9.5) vs. (3) Illinois (-9.5)

(11) Oregon (+5.5) vs. (3) Creighton (-5.5)

(7) Dayton (+9.5) vs. (2) Arizona (-9.5)

(7) Texas (+6.5) vs. (2) Tennessee (-6.5)

(7) Washington State (+7.5) vs. (2) Iowa State (-7.5)

(14) Oakland (+5.5) vs. (11) NC State (-5.5)

(5) Gonzaga (-3.5) vs. (4) Kansas (+3.5)

Oakland is an underdog in March Madness odds for its game against NC State on Saturday.

Saturday's March Madness odds: Second-round moneylines

(9) Michigan State (+155) vs. (1) North Carolina (-190)

(11) Duquesne (+375) vs. (3) Illinois (-500)

(11) Oregon (+220) vs. (3) Creighton (-275)

(7) Dayton (+360) vs. (2) Arizona (-500)

(7) Texas (+220) vs. (2) Tennessee (-275)

(7) Washington State (+290) vs. (2) Iowa State (-375)

(14) Oakland (+195) vs. (11) NC State (-250)

(5) Gonzaga (-190) vs. (4) Kansas (+155)

Saturday's March Madness odds: Second-round over/unders (point totals)

(9) Michigan State vs. (1) North Carolina: 139.5

(11) Duquesne vs. (3) Illinois: 148.5

(11) Oregon vs. (3) Creighton: 146.5

(7) Dayton vs. (2) Arizona: 149.5

(7) Texas vs. (2) Tennessee: 146.5

(7) Washington State vs. (2) Iowa State: 129.5

(14) Oakland vs. (11) NC State: 146.5

(5) Gonzaga vs. (4) Kansas: 151.5

