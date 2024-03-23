March Madness NCAA Tournament odds: UConn, Houston favored to win 2024 title
Who is the favorite to win the 2024 NCAA Tournament now that the field is down to 32 teams?
FanDuel Sportsbook has released updated odds for the winner of March Madness and UConn, the No. 1 seed in the East Region, is still the favorite to bring home the national title at +280.
The Houston Cougars are second in odds to win the NCAA Tournament this season at +550 odds. They are followed by the Purdue Boilermakers at +700.
The Arizona Wildcats (+1000) and Tennessee Volunteers (+1200) round out the Top 5 in odds to win the NCAA Championship in 2024.
Check out every NCAA Tournament team's odds to win the national championship as the second round of March Madness gets underway.
NCAA Tournament winner odds:
Connecticut: +280
Houston: +550
Purdue: +700
Arizona: +1000
Tennessee: +1200
Iowa State: +1600
North Carolina: +1800
Marquette: +1800
Creighton: +2500
Duke: +2000
Baylor: +3000
Illinois: +3000
Gonzaga: +3000
Alabama: +3500
San Diego State: +5000
Colorado: +5000
Michigan State: +5000
Oregon: +10000
Texas A&M: +10000
Kansas: +10000
NC State: +12000
Clemson: +12000
Texas: +12000
James Madison: +15000
Washington State: +20000
Northwestern: +20000
Dayton: +20000
Grand Canyon: +24000
Utah State: +29000
Duquesne: +49000
Yale: +60000
Oakland: +100000
