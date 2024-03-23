Advertisement

March Madness NCAA Tournament odds: UConn, Houston favored to win 2024 title

Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic
·1 min read

Who is the favorite to win the 2024 NCAA Tournament now that the field is down to 32 teams?

FanDuel Sportsbook has released updated odds for the winner of March Madness and UConn, the No. 1 seed in the East Region, is still the favorite to bring home the national title at +280.

The Houston Cougars are second in odds to win the NCAA Tournament this season at +550 odds. They are followed by the Purdue Boilermakers at +700.

The Arizona Wildcats (+1000) and Tennessee Volunteers (+1200) round out the Top 5 in odds to win the NCAA Championship in 2024.

Check out every NCAA Tournament team's odds to win the national championship as the second round of March Madness gets underway.

Saturday's March Madness picks, predictions: Dayton vs Arizona | Gonzaga vs Kansas | Michigan State vs North Carolina | Washington State vs Iowa State | Oakland vs NC State | Texas vs Tennessee | Duquesne vs Illinois | Oregon vs Creighton

March Madness on TV: How to watch NCAA Tournament second-round games Saturday, Sunday

NCAA Tournament winner odds:

  • Connecticut: +280

  • Houston: +550

  • Purdue: +700

  • Arizona: +1000

  • Tennessee: +1200

  • Iowa State: +1600

  • North Carolina: +1800

  • Marquette: +1800

  • Creighton: +2500

  • Duke: +2000

  • Baylor: +3000

  • Illinois: +3000

  • Gonzaga: +3000

  • Alabama: +3500

  • San Diego State: +5000

  • Colorado: +5000

  • Michigan State: +5000

  • Oregon: +10000

  • Texas A&M: +10000

  • Kansas: +10000

  • NC State: +12000

  • Clemson: +12000

  • Texas: +12000

  • James Madison: +15000

  • Washington State: +20000

  • Northwestern: +20000

  • Dayton: +20000

  • Grand Canyon: +24000

  • Utah State: +29000

  • Duquesne: +49000

  • Yale: +60000

  • Oakland: +100000

March Madness game odds: Point spreads, moneylines, over/unders for Saturday, Sunday

March Madness predictions: ESPN's game predictor's picks, win probabilities for Saturday

The Purdue Boilermakers are one of the favorites to win March Madness after the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
The Purdue Boilermakers are one of the favorites to win March Madness after the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. Terms apply, see operator site for Terms and Conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ, OH), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN). Must be 21 or older to gamble. Sports betting and gambling are not legal in all locations. Be sure to comply with laws applicable where you reside.

BEST BETS: These are the best Arizona college basketball betting sites

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: March Madness NCAA Tournament odds: Who wins national championship?