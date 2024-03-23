March Madness NCAA Tournament odds: UConn, Houston favored to win 2024 title

Who is the favorite to win the 2024 NCAA Tournament now that the field is down to 32 teams?

FanDuel Sportsbook has released updated odds for the winner of March Madness and UConn, the No. 1 seed in the East Region, is still the favorite to bring home the national title at +280.

The Houston Cougars are second in odds to win the NCAA Tournament this season at +550 odds. They are followed by the Purdue Boilermakers at +700.

The Arizona Wildcats (+1000) and Tennessee Volunteers (+1200) round out the Top 5 in odds to win the NCAA Championship in 2024.

Check out every NCAA Tournament team's odds to win the national championship as the second round of March Madness gets underway.

NCAA Tournament winner odds:

Connecticut: +280

Houston: +550

Purdue: +700

Arizona: +1000

Tennessee: +1200

Iowa State: +1600

North Carolina: +1800

Marquette: +1800

Creighton: +2500

Duke: +2000

Baylor: +3000

Illinois: +3000

Gonzaga: +3000

Alabama: +3500

San Diego State: +5000

Colorado: +5000

Michigan State: +5000

Oregon: +10000

Texas A&M: +10000

Kansas: +10000

NC State: +12000

Clemson: +12000

Texas: +12000

James Madison: +15000

Washington State: +20000

Northwestern: +20000

Dayton: +20000

Grand Canyon: +24000

Utah State: +29000

Duquesne: +49000

Yale: +60000

Oakland: +100000

The Purdue Boilermakers are one of the favorites to win March Madness after the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

