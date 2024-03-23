Grand Canyon vs Alabama picks, predictions: Who wins March Madness NCAA Tournament game?

No. 12 seed Grand Canyon and No. 4 seed Alabama play Sunday, March 24 in an NCAA Tournament second-round game in Spokane, Washington.

The West Region game is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. PT and can be seen on TBS (stream with Sling TV).

Who will win the March Madness game and advance to the Sweet 16? Check out these NCAA Tournament second-round picks and predictions for the men's college basketball matchup.

Alabama is a 5.5-point favorite in the game in March Madness odds provided by BetMGM Sportsbook. The Crimson Tide are -250 on the moneyline. The Antelopes are +200. The over/under for the game is set at 168.5 points.

Grand Canyon defeated No. 5 seed Saint Mary's in the first round, 75-66. Alabama beat No. 13 seed College of Charleston, 109-96.

Tuscaloosa News: Alabama 92, Grand Canyon 85

Nick Kelly writes: "The Lopes are going to give the Crimson Tide plenty to handle, but Alabama's defense will step up and get enough stops in the end, so long as the Crimson Tide plays defense like it did in the first half vs. Charleston. Meanwhile, Alabama will hit Grand Canyon with offensive firepower at a level the Lopes haven't seen this season."

Sportsbook Wire: Alabama 82, Grand Canyon 77

It writes: "Alabama has won 18 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 15 times. Grand Canyon has put together a 19-14-0 record against the spread this year. The 91.3 points per game the Crimson Tide put up are 24.4 more points than the Antelopes give up (66.9)."

Will Grand Canyon basketball upset Alabama in the NCAA Tournament? March Madness picks, predictions and odds weigh in on the second-round game.

Tony's Picks: Alabama 89, Grand Canyon 84

It writes: "The betting odds lean towards Alabama as the favorites, with a spread of -6.5 and a moneyline of -250. The total is set at 168.5, reflecting anticipation of a high-scoring affair. Given both teams’ offensive capabilities and recent trends, bettors might find value in exploring the over for the total points."

KenPom.com: Alabama 86, Grand Canyon 81

The site predicts that Alabama will beat Grand Canyon in Sunday's second-round NCAA Tournament game.

ESPN: Alabama has a 78.1% chance to beat Grand Canyon in March Madness

The site gives the Antelopes a 21.9% shot at defeating the Crimson Tide in Sunday's second-round March Madness NCAA Tournament game.

