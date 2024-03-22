Michigan State vs. North Carolina picks, predictions, odds: Who wins March Madness game?

No. 9 seed Michigan State and No. 1 seed North Carolina play Saturday, March 23 in an NCAA Tournament second-round game in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The West Region game is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. PT and can be seen on CBS (stream with this free trial from FUBO).

Who will win the March Madness game and advance to the Sweet 16? Check out these NCAA Tournament second-round picks and predictions for the men's college basketball matchup.

North Carolina is a 3.5-point favorite in the game in March Madness odds provided by BetMGM Sportsbook. The Tar Heels are -190 on the moneyline. The Spartans are +155. The over/under for the game is set at 139.5 points.

Michigan State defeated No. 8 seed Mississippi State in the first round, 69-51. North Carolina beat No. 16 seed Wagner, 90-62.

Friday's March Madness picks, predictions: Northwestern vs Florida Atlantic | Colgate vs Baylor | UAB vs San Diego State | Western Kentucky vs Marquette | Stetson vs UConn | New Mexico vs Clemson | Yale vs Auburn | Texas A&M vs Nebraska | Vermont vs Duke | Charleston vs Alabama | Longwood vs Houston | James Madison vs Wisconsin | TCU vs Utah State | Grand Canyon vs Saint Mary's | Colorado vs Florida | Grambling State vs. Purdue

Fayetteville Observer: North Carolina 74, Michigan State 68

Rodd Baxley writes: "It’s tough to bet against Michigan State coach Tom Izzo in March, but the Tar Heels have owned the series. In a physical, low-scoring game, UNC will have enough scoring options to get to the Sweet 16."

March Madness on TV: How to watch NCAA Tournament second-round games Saturday, Sunday

Sportsbook Wire: North Carolina 74, Michigan State 71

It writes: "North Carolina has won 20 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 15 times. Michigan State has compiled a 20-14-0 ATS record so far this season. The Tar Heels record 81.7 points per game, 16.2 more points than the 65.5 the Spartans give up."

Will the Michigan State basketball team beat North Carolina in the NCAA Tournament? March Madness picks, predictions and odds weigh in on the second-round game.

FanDuel: Take North Carolina to cover against Michigan State

Skyler Carlin writes: "I don't feel extremely confident taking North Carolina to cover against a Michigan State team that seems like it is flipping the switch in March again. At the same time, the Tar Heels are a 1 seed for a reason and have the eighth-shortest odds to win the National Championship (+2000)."

March Madness game odds: Point spreads, moneylines, over/unders for Saturday, Sunday

Betting Pros: Bet Michigan State with the points vs. North Carolina in NCAA Tournament

Mike Spector writes: "At first glance, this looks like a curiously low point spread in a game involving a No. 1 vs. a No. 9 seed, but that is the respect that oddsmakers are giving Izzo in March. The Spartans have played three games against top-two seeds in the NCAA Tournament this season, and while they went 0-3 SU against Purdue and Arizona, all of those games were decided by six or fewer points. This North Carolina team is not as explosive offensively as it has been in the past, as it shoots 3-pointers at the 78th-best clip and rank 168th in 2-point shooting. Michigan State can make this game a grind, and has the physicality to bang down low with Armando Bacot. This game could come down to who gets hotter between two explosive guards in RJ Davis and Tyson Walker, and we expect a huge game from Walker, who has made three or more 3-pointers in three of the last four games. Michigan State is 11-7-1 ATS against ranked opponents and has covered three of its last four NCAA Tournament games since 2022, and if any team is mentally tough enough to overcome what should feel like a road atmosphere in Charlotte, it's the Spartans."

ESPN: North Carolina has a 63.6% chance to beat Michigan State in March Madness

The site gives the Spartans a 36.4% shot at defeating the Tar Heels in Saturday's second-round March Madness NCAA Tournament game.

March Madness NCAA Tournament odds: Who is favored to win 2024 national championship?

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. Terms apply, see operator site for Terms and Conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ, OH), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN). Must be 21 or older to gamble. Sports betting and gambling are not legal in all locations. Be sure to comply with laws applicable where you reside.

STREAM THE GAME: Watch Michigan State vs. North Carolina live with FUBO (free trial)

BEST BETS: These are the best Arizona college basketball betting sites

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Michigan State vs. North Carolina March Madness picks, predictions