March Madness predictions: ESPN's game predictor's picks, win probabilities for Saturday

Which NCAA Tournament teams have the best chances of winning their second-round games of March Madness on Saturday?

ESPN Analytics has revealed its Matchup Predictor numbers for the eight NCAA Tournament matchups on Saturday, and they offer some interesting win probabilities.

Take a look at the site's picks for the eight Round of 32 men's college basketball games of NCAA Tournament on March 23. How do the site's predictions compare with NCAA Tournament odds for the March Madness games?

The day opens with No. 7 seed Dayton against No. 2 seed Arizona and it concludes with No. 11 seed Oregon against No. 3 seed Creighton.

All times Pacific.

Saturday's March Madness picks, predictions: Dayton vs Arizona | Gonzaga vs Kansas | Michigan State vs North Carolina | Washington State vs Iowa State | Oakland vs NC State | Texas vs Tennessee | Duquesne vs Illinois | Oregon vs Creighton

March Madness NCAA Tournament second-round game predictions for Saturday

9:45 a.m.: (7) Dayton vs. (2) Arizona, CBS, Salt Lake City, Utah (stream with free trial from FUBO)

Arizona has an 82.2% chance to beat Dayton in March Madness.

The site gives the Flyers a 17.8% shot at defeating the Wildcats in Saturday's second-round March Madness NCAA Tournament game.

Will the Arizona Wildcats beat the Dayton Flyers in the March Madness game on Saturday?

12:15 p.m.: (5) Gonzaga vs. (4) Kansas, CBS, Salt Lake City, Utah (stream with free trial from FUBO)

Gonzaga has a 59.1% chance to beat Kansas in March Madness.

The site gives the Jayhawks a 40.9% shot at defeating the Zags in Saturday's second-round March Madness NCAA Tournament game.

March Madness on TV: How to watch NCAA Tournament second-round games Saturday, Sunday

2:30 p.m.: (9) Michigan State vs. (1) North Carolina, CBS, Charlotte, North Carolina (stream with free trial from FUBO)

North Carolina has a 63.6% chance to beat Michigan State in March Madness.

The site gives the Spartans a 36.4% shot at defeating the Tar Heels in Saturday's second-round March Madness NCAA Tournament game.

Will Michigan State upset North Carolina in March Madness on Saturday?

3:10 p.m.: (7) Washington State vs. (2) Iowa State, TNT, Omaha, Nebraska (stream with Sling TV)

Iowa State has an 85.7% chance to beat Washington State in March Madness.

The site gives the Cougars a 14.3% shot at defeating the Cyclones in Saturday's second-round March Madness NCAA Tournament game.

March Madness game odds: Point spreads, moneylines, over/unders for Saturday, Sunday

4:10 p.m.: (14) Oakland vs. (11) NC State, TBS/truTV, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (stream with Sling TV)

NC State has a 79.7% chance to beat Oakland in March Madness.

The site gives the Golden Grizzlies a 20.3% shot at defeating the Wolfpack in Saturday's second-round March Madness NCAA Tournament game.

What are the chances that Oakland beats NC State in Saturday's NCAA Tournament game?

5 p.m.: (7) Texas vs. (2) Tennessee, CBS, Charlotte, North Carolina (stream with free trial from FUBO)

Tennessee has a 77.9% chance to beat Texas in March Madness.

The site gives the Longhorns a 22.1% shot at defeating the Volunteers in Saturday's second-round March Madness NCAA Tournament game.

March Madness NCAA Tournament odds: Who is favored to win 2024 national championship?

5:40 p.m.: (11) Duquesne vs. (3) Illinois, TNT, Omaha, Nebraska (stream with Sling TV)

Illinois has an 88% chance to beat Duquesne in March Madness.

The site gives the Dukes a 12% shot at defeating the Fighting Illini in Saturday's second-round March Madness NCAA Tournament game.

Can Duquesne upset Illinois in the second round March Madness game on Saturday?

6:40 p.m.: (11) Oregon vs. (3) Creighton, TBS/truTV, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (stream with Sling TV)

Creighton has an 84.5% chance to beat Oregon in March Madness.

The site gives the Ducks a 15.5% shot at defeating the Bluejays in Saturday's second-round March Madness NCAA Tournament game.

