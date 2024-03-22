Oakland vs NC State picks, predictions, odds: Who wins March Madness NCAA Tournament game?

No. 14 seed Oakland and No. 11 seed NC State play Saturday, March 23 in an NCAA Tournament second-round game in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The South Region game is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. PT and can be seen on TBS/truTV (stream with Sling TV).

Who will win the March Madness game and advance to the Sweet 16? Check out these NCAA Tournament second-round picks and predictions for the men's college basketball matchup.

NC State is a 5.5-point favorite in the game in March Madness odds provided by BetMGM Sportsbook. The Wolfpack are -250 on the moneyline. The Golden Grizzlies are +200. The over/under for the game is set at 146.5 points.

Oakland defeated No. 3 seed Kentucky in the first round, 80-76. NC State beat No. 6 seed Texas Tech, 80-67.

Friday's March Madness picks, predictions: Northwestern vs Florida Atlantic | Colgate vs Baylor | UAB vs San Diego State | Western Kentucky vs Marquette | Stetson vs UConn | New Mexico vs Clemson | Yale vs Auburn | Texas A&M vs Nebraska | Vermont vs Duke | Charleston vs Alabama | Longwood vs Houston | James Madison vs Wisconsin | TCU vs Utah State | Grand Canyon vs Saint Mary's | Colorado vs Florida | Grambling State vs. Purdue

Saturday's March Madness picks, predictions: Dayton vs Arizona | Gonzaga vs Kansas | Michigan State vs North Carolina | Washington State vs Iowa State | Oakland vs NC State | Texas vs Tennessee | Duquesne vs Illinois | Oregon vs Creighton

Sportsbook Wire: NC State 78, Oakland 71

It writes: "NC State has put together a 16-18-3 ATS record so far this year. Oakland is 22-13-0 ATS this year. The Wolfpack score only 3.5 more points per game (76.5) than the Golden Grizzlies allow (73.0)."

March Madness on TV: How to watch NCAA Tournament second-round games Saturday, Sunday

Fansided: Bet NC State to cover vs. Oakland in NCAA Tournament

Cem Yolbulan writes: "NC State's advantage is the fact that they don't have to rely on hot shooting. They have solid interior play between DJ Burns, Mohamed Diarra, and Middlebrooks while having a consistent, dynamic perimeter scorer in DJ Horne. It's hard to see how Oakland wins a game without unsustainably hot shooting. They are a nice story, but it will likely end against NC State."

Will NC State basketball beat Oakland in the NCAA Tournament? March Madness picks, predictions and odds weigh in on the second-round game.

Odds Shark: Oakland 80.9, NC State 73.2

The site's formula predicts that the Golden Grizzlies will win the NCAA Tournament game and that the total will go over.

March Madness game odds: Point spreads, moneylines, over/unders for Saturday, Sunday

Clutch Points: Take NC State to cover vs. Oakland in college basketball game

RB Hayek writes: "Oakland stunned the world by beating Kentucky. Do they have another one in them? The only way they can do this is if they continue firing on all cylinders from beyond the arc. Gohlke will be a significant factor. On the other hand, NC State played well against Texas Tech and held them to 22 percent from the triples. If they can replicate that, then they take away Oakland's best weapon. NC State finds a way to win this game and cover the spread against Oakland."

ESPN: NC State has a 79.7% chance to beat Oakland in March Madness

The site gives the Golden Grizzlies a 20.3% shot at defeating the Wolfpack in Saturday's second-round March Madness NCAA Tournament game.

March Madness NCAA Tournament odds: Who is favored to win 2024 national championship?

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. Terms apply, see operator site for Terms and Conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ, OH), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN). Must be 21 or older to gamble. Sports betting and gambling are not legal in all locations. Be sure to comply with laws applicable where you reside.

STREAM THE GAME: Watch Oakland vs. NC State live with Sling TV

BEST BETS: These are the best Arizona college basketball betting sites

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Oakland vs NC State March Madness NCAA Tournament picks, predictions