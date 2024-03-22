Washington State vs. Iowa State picks, predictions, odds: Who wins March Madness game?

No. 7 seed Washington State and No. 2 seed Iowa State play Saturday, March 23 in an NCAA Tournament second-round game in Omaha, Nebraska.

The East Region game is scheduled for 3:10 p.m. PT and can be seen on TNT (stream with Sling TV).

Who will win the March Madness game and advance to the Sweet 16? Check out these NCAA Tournament second-round picks and predictions for the men's college basketball matchup.

Iowa State is a 6.5-point favorite in the game in March Madness odds provided by BetMGM Sportsbook. The Cyclones are -350 on the moneyline. The Cougars are +260. The over/under for the game is set at 128.5 points.

Washington State defeated No. 10 seed Drake in the first round, 66-61. Iowa State beat No. 15 seed South Dakota State, 82-65.

Sportsbook Wire: Iowa State 72, Washington State 67

It writes: "Iowa State has compiled a 25-10-0 record against the spread this season. Washington State has put together an 18-15-1 ATS record so far this year. The Cyclones score 75.7 points per game, 9.0 more points than the 66.7 the Cougars allow."

CapperTek: Iowa State 79, Washington State 55

It writes: "In their last 10 games, Iowa State has a Straight Up record of 8 wins, 2 losses and an active Straight Up streak of 4 wins in a row. Also in their last 10 games, Iowa State has an Against-the-Spread record of 6 wins, 3 losses, 1 push and an active Against-the-Spread streak of 4 wins in a row. The Game Total Points results for Iowa State games has a record of 3 overs, 7 unders in their last 10 games with an active streak of 1 over in a row."

Will Iowa State basketball beat Washington State in the NCAA Tournament? March Madness picks, predictions and odds weigh in on the second-round game.

Odds Shark: Washington State 69.5, Iowa State 67.6

The site's formula predicts that the Cougars will win the second-round NCAA Tournament game against the Cyclones on Saturday.

Clutch Points: Bet Washington State to cover against Iowa State in NCAA Tournament

Bryan Logan writes: "Iowa State should be able to get the win here. They are good enough on defense to slow down the Washington State attack. Still, covering 7.5 points against a sound Washington State team may be difficult. Washington State has been playing well as of late and had a solid first-round game. Expect this to be a defensive battle, which will keep it tight as Washington State covers."

ESPN: Iowa State has an 85.7% chance to beat Washington State in March Madness

The site gives the Cougars a 14.3% shot at defeating the Cyclones in Saturday's second-round March Madness NCAA Tournament game.

