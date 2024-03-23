Colorado vs Marquette picks, predictions, odds: Who wins March Madness NCAA Tournament game?

No. 10 seed Colorado and No. 2 seed Marquette play Sunday, March 24 in an NCAA Tournament second-round game in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The South Region game is scheduled for 9:10 a.m. PT and can be seen on CBS (stream with this free trial from FUBO).

Who will win the March Madness game and advance to the Sweet 16? Check out these NCAA Tournament second-round picks and predictions for the men's college basketball matchup.

Marquette is a 3.5-point favorite in the game in March Madness odds provided by BetMGM Sportsbook. The Golden Eagles are -165 on the moneyline. The Buffaloes are +140. The over/under for the game is set at 147.5 points.

Colorado defeated No. 7 seed Florida in the first round, 102-100. Marquette beat No. 15 seed Western Kentucky, 87-69.

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Bet Marquette to beat Colorado in NCAA Tournament

Ben Steele writes: "MU hasn't been to the Sweet 16 since 2013. This Golden Eagles have been on a mission all season to make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament. Getting Tyler Kolek back from an oblique injury, it took some time for MU to find its groove in the first round against Western Kentucky. That should carry over into this one."

The Coloradoan: Colorado 78, Marquette 73

Scott Procter writes: "March Madness is about playing your best basketball at the most important time of the season. The Buffs are doing just that, winning 10 of their last 11 games in a variety of different ways. They might be riding too high following an emotional, hard-fought victory in the first round, but it's difficult to pick against the hot hand. Colorado pulls off another upset and advances to the Sweet 16, its first since 1969, beating Marquette 78-73."

Will Colorado basketball beat Marquette in the NCAA Tournament? March Madness picks, predictions and odds weigh in on the second-round game.

Odds Shark: Marquette 77.6, Colorado 76.1

The site's formula predicts that Marquette will win the game, but is taking Colorado with the points. It has the total going over.

Sportsbook Wire: Marquette 75, Colorado 74

It writes: "Marquette has won 21 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 14 times. Colorado is 18-17-1 ATS this year. The Golden Eagles score 78.5 points per game, 7.0 more points than the 71.5 the Buffaloes allow."

ESPN: Marquette has a 77% chance to beat Colorado in March Madness

The site gives the Buffaloes a 23% shot at defeating the Golden Eagles in Sunday's second-round March Madness NCAA Tournament game.

