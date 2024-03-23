Utah State vs. Purdue picks, predictions, odds: Who wins the NCAA Tournament game?

No. 8 seed Utah State and No. 1 seed Purdue play Sunday, March 24 in an NCAA Tournament second-round game in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The Midwest Region game is scheduled for 11:40 a.m. PT and can be seen on CBS (stream with this free trial from FUBO).

Who will win the March Madness game and advance to the Sweet 16? Check out these NCAA Tournament second-round picks and predictions for the men's college basketball matchup.

Purdue is an 11.5-point favorite in the game in March Madness odds provided by BetMGM Sportsbook. The Boilermakers are -650 on the moneyline. The Aggies are +450. The over/under for the game is set at 148.5 points.

Utah State defeated No. 9 seed TCU in the first round, 88-72. Purdue beat No. 16 seed Grambling State, 78-50.

Sportsbook Wire: Purdue 80, Utah State 72

It writes: "Purdue has put together an 18-15-1 record against the spread this season. Utah State has compiled a 16-15-1 record against the spread this year. The Boilermakers score 83.2 points per game, 12.9 more points than the 70.3 the Aggies allow."

Odds Shark: Utah State 74.6, Purdue 73.2

The site predicts that the Aggies will upset the Boilermakers in their NCAA Tournament game. It has the total going under.

Will Utah State basketball upset Purdue in the NCAA Tournament? March Madness picks, predictions and odds weigh in on the second-round game.

Tony's Picks: Purdue 82, Utah State 75

It writes: "The past 5 games of Purdue can be compared with that of Utah State as the statistics show they both have a 4-1 record still unimpressive for placing bets as they remain at 1-4. In terms of their record against the spread on the road (7-5), they are better than Utah State, they seem to be more capable of winning games on the road against the spread."

KenPom.com: Purdue 81, Utah State 72

The site predicts a victory for Purdue over Utah State in Sunday's NCAA Tournament game.

ESPN: Purdue has a 93.4% chance to beat Utah State in March Madness

The site gives the Aggies a 6.6% shot at defeating the Boilermakers in Sunday's second-round March Madness NCAA Tournament game.

