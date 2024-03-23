Yale vs San Diego State picks, predictions: Who wins March Madness NCAA Tournament game?

No. 13 seed Yale and No. 5 seed San Diego State play Sunday, March 24 in an NCAA Tournament second-round game in Spokane, Washington.

The East Region game is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. PT and can be seen on TBS (stream with Sling TV).

Who will win the March Madness game and advance to the Sweet 16? Check out these NCAA Tournament second-round picks and predictions for the men's college basketball matchup.

San Diego State is a 5.5-point favorite in the game in March Madness odds provided by BetMGM Sportsbook. The Aztecs are -250 on the moneyline. The Bulldogs are +200. The over/under for the game is set at 129.5 points.

Yale defeated No. 4 seed Auburn in the first round, 78-76. San Diego State beat No. 12 seed UAB, 69-65.

Sportsbook Wire: San Diego State 74, Yale 68

It writes: "San Diego State has covered 13 times in 33 games with a spread this season. Yale has covered 16 times in 30 games with a spread this season. The Aztecs average 74.4 points per game, 7.5 more points than the 66.9 the Bulldogs allow."

Odds Shark: Yale 73.1, San Diego State 66.4

The site's formula predicts that the Bulldogs will win the game against the Aztecs and it predicts that the total will go over.

Will Yale beat San Diego State in the NCAA Tournament? March Madness picks, predictions and odds weigh in on the game.

KenPom.com: San Diego State 69, Yale 63

The site predicts that the Aztecs will beat the Bulldogs in Sunday's NCAA Tournament second-round game.

College Football News: San Diego State 74, Yale 66

Pete Fiutak writes: "Be careful what you wish for, but Yale doesn’t go 98 miles per hour like Auburn does. San Diego State is better at running and pushing the ball down the court more than it gets credit for, but it has absolutely no problem taking it slow, getting physical, and squeezing through tight spaces to get wins."

ESPN: San Diego State has a 68.2% chance to beat Yale in March Madness

The site gives the Bulldogs a 31.8% shot at defeating the Aztecs in Sunday's second-round March Madness NCAA Tournament game.

