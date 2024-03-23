Northwestern vs UConn picks, predictions: Who wins March Madness NCAA Tournament game?

No. 9 seed Northwestern and No. 1 seed UConn play Sunday, March 24 in an NCAA Tournament second-round game in Brooklyn, New York.

The East Region game is scheduled for 4:45 p.m. PT and can be seen on truTV (stream with Sling TV).

Who will win the March Madness game and advance to the Sweet 16? Check out these NCAA Tournament second-round picks and predictions for the men's college basketball matchup.

UConn is a 14.5-point favorite in the game in March Madness odds provided by BetMGM Sportsbook. The Huskies are -1400 on the moneyline. The Wildcats are +800. The over/under for the game is set at 135.5 points.

Northwestern defeated No. 8 seed Florida Atlantic in the first round, 77-65. UConn beat No. 16 seed Stetson, 91-52.

Sportsbook Wire: UConn 77, Northwestern 68

It writes: "UConn has put together a 23-12-0 record against the spread this season. Northwestern has won 18 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 15 times. The Huskies put up 81.7 points per game, 12.8 more points than the 68.9 the Wildcats give up."

Fansided: Bet UConn to beat Northwestern in NCAA Tournament

Reed Wallach writes: "However, that will backfire as the Huskies adjust, the team is a deadly three-point shooting group and the Wildcats have been vulnerable from deep all season, bottom 100 in three-point percentage allowed. Further, the team is outside the top 300 in opponent free throw rate as well, so the aggressive nature of the team’s defense can backfire as the game goes on, giving the defending champs even more avenues to points. I’ll stay off the spread, but instead target the UConn team total over as my favorite way to play this matchup."

Will Northwestern upset UConn in the NCAA Tournament? March Madness picks, predictions and odds weigh in on the second-round game.

Clutch Points: Take UConn to cover against Northwestern

RB Hayek writes: "Northwestern is a great team and earned the right to make it here finally. However, this will not be an easy game at all. They are facing the champions. And the champions just destroyed a team to get here. Consequently, they drew the wrong team. Unless Northwestern has a near-perfect game, this will be ugly. Subsequently, we expect it to get ugly because UConn has a great team that is more than capable of blowing anyone out the door. We think they do it here."

Tony's Picks: UConn 78, Northwestern 63

It writes: "The Huskies outpacing the spread by 4-1 in last five 5 games they have played show their ability to repeat the same and exceed the oppositions to enable them earn the trust from the bettors and they are, therefore, a pick that shouldn’t be ignored."

ESPN: UConn has a 91% chance to beat Northwestern in March Madness

The site gives the Wildcats a 9% shot at defeating the Huskies in Sunday's second-round March Madness NCAA Tournament game.

