Dayton vs. Arizona picks, predictions, odds: Who wins March Madness NCAA Tournament game?

No. 7 seed Dayton and No. 2 seed Arizona play Saturday, March 23 in an NCAA Tournament second-round game in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The West Region game is scheduled for 9:45 a.m. PT and can be seen on CBS (stream with this free trial from FUBO).

Who will win the March Madness game and advance to the Sweet 16? Check out these NCAA Tournament second-round picks and predictions for the men's college basketball matchup.

Arizona is a 9.5-point favorite in the game in March Madness odds provided by BetMGM Sportsbook. The Wildcats are -500 on the moneyline. The Flyers are +360. The over/under for the game is set at 149.5 points.

Dayton defeated No. 10 seed Nevada in the first round, 63-60. Arizona beat No. 15 seed Long Beach State, 85-65.

Friday's March Madness picks, predictions: Northwestern vs Florida Atlantic | Colgate vs Baylor | UAB vs San Diego State | Western Kentucky vs Marquette | Stetson vs UConn | New Mexico vs Clemson | Yale vs Auburn | Texas A&M vs Nebraska | Vermont vs Duke | Charleston vs Alabama | Longwood vs Houston | James Madison vs Wisconsin | TCU vs Utah State | Grand Canyon vs Saint Mary's | Colorado vs Florida | Grambling State vs. Purdue

Sportsbook Wire: Arizona 80, Dayton 70

It writes: "Arizona is 21-12-1 ATS this season. Dayton has compiled a 16-15-1 record against the spread this year. The Wildcats record 21.8 more points per game (87.9) than the Flyers allow (66.1)."

Sporting News: Arizona 76, Dayton 65

Tony Mejia writes: "The Flyers will need to keep the Wildcats from speeding up the pace since they’re unlikely to win a track meet against a team so adept at succeeding in those. Look for (Dayton coach Anthony) Grant to study how USC and Oregon were able to slow Arizona down in their wins against the Pac-12 regular-season champs earlier this month. Brea, the A-10 Sixth Man of the Year, may be utilized as a starter again as he was on Thursday and will need to find a rhythm early. Ultimately, the Wildcats should end Dayton’s run given the tournament experience both Love and Johnson have brought to table upon transferring in this season since Lloyd’s teams have been upset in the last two NCAA Tournaments."

Will the Arizona Wildcats basketball team beat Dayton in the NCAA Tournament? March Madness picks, predictions and odds weigh in on the second-round game.

Fansided: Bet Dayton with the points vs. Arizona in NCAA Tournament

Shelby Dermer writes: "Arizona played in a Pac-12 that is littered with teams that like to run-and-gun, but the Wildcats had trouble against slow-moving clubs (Purdue, Washington State (twice) and Oregon State). Arizona’s defense can force stops, but struggles to contain the perimeter. The Wildcats are No. 127 at defending triples (No. 54 from 2-point range) and Dayton is the No. 3 3-point shooting team in the country. Defensively, Dayton’s defense doesn’t force a lot of turnovers but can do enough to slow the game down and frustrate an Arizona offense into taking bad shots. Back the Flyers as an underdog."

Betting Pros: Take the under in Arizona vs. Dayton college basketball game

Mike Spector writes: "The Under cashed in four of Dayton’s six games as an underdog, and is 5-2 in Arizona’s seven games at neutral sites this season, which has us backing it as the right side of the total in this contest, especially with this early morning tip on the West Coast."

ESPN: Arizona has an 82.2% chance to beat Dayton in March Madness

The site gives the Flyers a 17.8% shot at defeating the Wildcats in Saturday's second-round March Madness NCAA Tournament game.

March Madness NCAA Tournament odds: Who is favored to win 2024 national championship?

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. Terms apply, see operator site for Terms and Conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ, OH), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN). Must be 21 or older to gamble. Sports betting and gambling are not legal in all locations. Be sure to comply with laws applicable where you reside.

STREAM THE GAME: Watch Dayton vs. Arizona live with FUBO (free trial)

BEST BETS: These are the best Arizona college basketball betting sites

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Dayton vs. Arizona March Madness NCAA Tournament picks, predictions