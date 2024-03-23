Texas A&M vs Houston picks, predictions, odds: Who wins March Madness NCAA Tournament game?

No. 9 seed Texas A&M and No. 1 seed Houston play Sunday, March 24 in an NCAA Tournament second-round game in Memphis, Tennessee.

The South Region game is scheduled for 5:40 p.m. PT and can be seen on TNT (stream with Sling TV).

Who will win the March Madness game and advance to the Sweet 16? Check out these NCAA Tournament second-round picks and predictions for the men's college basketball matchup.

Houston is a 10.5-point favorite in the game in March Madness odds provided by BetMGM Sportsbook. The Cougars are - 550 on the moneyline. The Aggies are +400. The over/under for the game is set at 132.5 points.

Texas A&M defeated No. 8 seed Nebraska in the first round, 98-83. Houston beat No. 16 seed Longwood, 86-46.

Memphis Commercial Appeal: Bet Houston to beat Texas A&M in NCAA Tournament

Mark Giannotto writes: "The Aggies are peaking at the right time and won't be intimidated. But Taylor IV’s 34 points weren’t enough when Texas A&M played Houston in the regular season and the Cougars’ three-headed monster of Shead, LJ Cryer and J’Wan Roberts will be too much again."

Sportsbook Wire: Houston 74, Texas A&M 64

It writes: "Houston has covered 18 times in 35 games with a spread this season. Texas A&M has won 17 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 18 times. The Cougars average 73.4 points per game, only 2.2 more points than the 71.2 the Aggies give up."

Will Texas A&M upset Houston in the NCAA Tournament? March Madness picks, predictions and odds weigh in on the second-round game.

Odds Shark: Houston 75.9, Texas A&M 67.3

The site's formula predicts that Houston will win the game, but is taking Texas A&M with the points. It predicts that the total will go over.

Clutch Points: Take Houston to cover against Texas A&M

RB Hayek writes: "It really is a surprise that the line is so low. Yet, Texas A&M has the firepower to stay with anyone. But the Cougars already had their main letdown game. Yes, anyone can fall in the NCAA Tournament. But this Houston team is too talented to fall to a team that is not elite. Texas A&M is good. But are they elite? We don't think so. This feels like a 10-12-point win for the Cougars."

ESPN: Houston has a 91.8% chance to beat Texas A&M in March Madness

The site gives the Aggies an 8.2% shot at defeating the Cougars in Sunday's second-round March Madness NCAA Tournament game.

