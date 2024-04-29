Bucks All-Stars Damian Lillard, Giannis Antetokounmpo reportedly in doubt for elimination Game 5 vs. Pacers

A bad postseason continues to get worse for the Milwaukee Bucks.

Per The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Bucks have doubt that Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo will play in Tuesday's Game 5 against the Indiana Pacers.

Antetokounmpo has been sidelined the entire postseason with a calf strain he suffered late in the regular season. Lillard missed Sunday's Game 4 loss with an Achilles tendon strain he aggravated in Game 3. Both carry the risk of further injury with play.

The Bucks could be without Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard for an elimination game. (Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Their status means that the Bucks are preparing to go into an elimination game without their two best players. Indiana's Game 4 win gave it a 3-1 series lead. The Pacers would clinch the series on Tuesday with a win in Milwaukee.

The Bucks have remained competitive in games despite the continued absence of Antetokounmpo, a two-time league MVP and the 2021 Finals MVP. They won Game 1, then forced overtime in Game 3 before losing on a last-second game-winner from Tyrese Haliburton. Before his injury, Lillard stepped up his scoring average from 24.3 points per game in the regular season to 32.3 points per game in Games 1-3.

But with Lillard, Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis (first-quarter ejection) sidelined in Game 4, the Pacers pulled away for a 126-113 win to put the Bucks on the brink of elimination. Even with a win, the Bucks would face the prospect of two more elimination games with continued doubt about the availability of Lillard and Antetokounmpo moving forward if neither is able to play on Tuesday.