Who will win 2024 Preakness Stakes? Betting guide to horses list, field, odds, predictions

The Preakness Stakes runs live today with the 149th running at Pimlico Race Course.

Contenders like Catching Freedom, Imagination and Tuscan Gold will be looking to stop Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan from winning the second leg of the Triple Crown.

Here's what you need to know about the field of horses, post positions, odds and more:

What channel is 2024 Preakness on?: How to watch, start time, streaming, horses, TV schedule

How many horses race in the Preakness Stakes?

The Preakness Stakes has room for 14 horses each year. In 2024, there will only be eight horses running after Muth scratched.

Preakness Stakes 2024 horses list of contenders, entries in field

The field for the 2024 Preakness Stakes is complete. Here are all the horses that will compete in the field May 18:

How to watch 2024 Preakness Stakes: What channel? Time, date, how to watch, horses list of entries, more

2024 Preakness Stakes current odds live: post position, horse, trainer, jockey, morning-line odds

1. Mugatu

Trainer: Jeff Engler

Jockey: Joe Bravo

Odds: 20-1

2. Uncle Heavy

Trainer: Butch Reid Jr.

Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.

Odds: 20-1

3. Catching Freedom:

Trainer: Brad Cox

Jockey: Flavien Prat

Odds: 7-2

4. Muth

Trainer: Bob Baffert

Jockey: Juan Hernandez

Odds: SCRATCHED

5. Mystik Dan

Trainer: Kenny McPeek

Jockey: Brian Hernandez Jr.

Odds: 8-5

6. Seize the Grey

Trainer: D. Wayne Lukas

Jockey: Jaime Torres

Odds: 12-1

7. Just Steel

Trainer: D. Wayne Lukas

Jockey: Joel Rosario

Odds: 12-1

8. Tuscan Gold

Trainer: Chad Brown

Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione

Odds: 9-2

9. Imagination

Trainer: Bob Baffert

Jockey: Frankie Dettori

Odds: 3-1

May 20, 2023; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; The field of horses break the gate during the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

2024 Preakness Stakes contenders: horse race history for list of entries in field

2024 Preakness Stakes betting: Here's why each horse can — and can't — win at Pimlico

Why your 2024 Preakness Stakes pick is wrong?

Reporter Jason Frakes breaks down why each horse can and can't win the Preakness Stakes. You're welcome.

2024 Preakness Stakes picks, predictions: Who will at Pimlico Race Course?

Several experts across the USA TODAY Network have weighed in on who will win the Preakness Stakes. If you're leaning toward Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan, these aren't the people you want to hear from even with Muth out of the race. One prediction doesn't even list the horse to show.

2024 Preakness Stakes betting: How to place a bet

Here are tips on how to bet on the race:

When is the 2024 Preakness Stakes?

The Preakness Stakes runs Saturday, May 18, 2024.

Where is the 2024 Preakness Stakes?

The 149th Preakness Stakes will be run at Pimlico Race Course, 5201 Park Heights Ave., Baltimore.

What is the official 2024 Preakness Stake post time?

The 149th Preakness Stakes post time is approximately 6:50 p.m. ET, Saturday, May 18.

Who won the 2023 Preakness Stakes?

National Treasure won the 2023 Preakness Stakes in Bob Baffert's return to the Triple Crown trail last year.

Chris Sims is a digital content producer at Midwest Connect Gannett. Follow him on Twitter: @ChrisFSims.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: 2024 Preakness: Betting guide on horses entries list, field contenders