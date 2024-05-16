Who is favorite to win 2024 Preakness? Betting guide to horses, post positions, odds, picks

The Preakness Stakes hits Pimlico Race Course for the 149th running May 18.

The field of horses for the 2024 Preakness Stakes is set and the post positions are in.

Bob Baffert's Muth has been scratched. How will that affect Kentucky Derby winner Mystic Dan and the rest of the field? Get to know other contenders like Imagination and Tuscan Gold.

What date and time is 2024 Preakness? What to know on horses, odds, how to watch

How many horses race in the Preakness Stakes?

The Preakness Stakes has room for 14 horses each year. In 2024, there will only be eight horses running after Muth scratched.

Preakness Stakes 2024 horses list of contenders, field of entries

The field for the 2024 Preakness Stakes is complete. Here are all the horses that will compete in the field May 18:

How to watch 2024 Preakness Stakes: What channel? Time, date, how to watch, horses list of entries, more

2024 Preakness Stakes odds: post position, horse, trainer, jockey, morning-line odds

Mugatu, Jeff Engler, Joe Bravo, 20-1 Uncle Heavy, Butch Reid Jr., Irad Ortiz Jr., 20-1 Catching Freedom, Brad Cox, Flavien Prat, 6-1 Muth, Bob Baffert, Juan Hernandez, SCRATCHED Mystik Dan, Kenny McPeek, Brian Hernandez Jr., 5-2 Seize the Grey, D. Wayne Lukas, Jaime Torres, 15-1 Just Steel, D. Wayne Lukas, Joel Rosario, 15-1 Tuscan Gold, Chad Brown, Tyler Gaffalione, 8-1 Imagination, Bob Baffert, Frankie Dettori, 6-1

Mystik Dan working out May 14 with exercise rider Robbie Alvarado at Pimlico Race Course.

2024 Preakness Stakes contenders: horse race history for list of entries in field

2024 Preakness Stakes betting: Here's why each horse can — and can't — win at Pimlico

2024 Preakness Stakes picks, predictions: Who will at Pimlico Race Course?

Several experts across the USA Today Network have weighed in on who will win the Preakness Stakes. If you're leaning toward Kentucky Derby winner Mystic Dan, these aren't the people you want to hear from even with Muth out of the race. One prediction doesn't even list the horse to show.

Why your 2024 Preakness Stakes pick is wrong?

Reporter Jason Frakes breaks down why each horse can and can't win the Preakness Stakes. You're welcome.

2024 Preakness Stakes betting: How to place a bet

Here are tips on how to bet on the race:

When is the 2024 Preakness Stakes?

The Preakness Stakes runs Saturday, May 18, 2024.

Where is the 2024 Preakness Stakes?

The 149th Preakness Stakes will be run at Pimlico Race Course, 5201 Park Heights Ave., Baltimore.

What is the official 2024 Preakness Stake post time?

The 149th Preakness Stakes post time is approximately 6:50 p.m. ET, Saturday, May 18.

Who won the 2023 Preakness Stakes?

National Treasure won the 2023 Preakness Stakes in Bob Baffert's return to the Triple Crown trail last year.

