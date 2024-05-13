Preakness odds, post positions, field: Muth, trained by Bob Baffert, morning-line favorite

Arkansas Derby winner Muth has been named the 8-5 morning-line favorite for Saturday’s $2 million, Grade 1 Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore.

Trained by Bob Baffert, Muth got the No. 4 post in a field of nine during Monday’s draw for the 2024 Preakness Stakes.

Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan is the second choice in the morning line at 5-2 odds. Trained by Kenny McPeek, Mystik Dan drew the No. 5 post.

Mystik Dan is one of three horses in the Preakness who also ran in the Kentucky Derby, joining Catching Freedom (fourth) and Just Steel (17th).

Post time is set for 6:50 p.m. Saturday. The race will be televised by NBC.

2024 Preakness post positions, horse, trainer, jockey, morning-line odds

1. Mugatu, Jeff Engler, Joe Bravo, 20-1

2. Uncle Heavy, Butch Reid Jr., Irad Ortiz Jr., 20-1

3. Catching Freedom, Brad Cox, Flavien Prat, 6-1

4. Muth, Bob Baffert, Juan Hernandez, 8-5

5. Mystik Dan, Kenny McPeek, Brian Hernandez Jr., 5-2

6. Seize the Grey, D. Wayne Lukas, Jaime Torres, 15-1

7. Just Steel, D. Wayne Lukas, Joel Rosario, 15-1

8. Tuscan Gold, Chad Brown, Tyler Gaffalione, 8-1

9. Imagination, Bob Baffert, Frankie Dettori, 6-1

