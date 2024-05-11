Who is racing in 2024 Preakness Stakes? Early horses list of probable entries for Pimlico

The Preakness Stakes will run for the 149th time at Pimlico Race Course next week.

The field of horses for the 2024 Preakness Stakes has yet to be determined, but there is a list of probable entries for this year's race.

Get to know horses like 2024 Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan, or contenders Imagination and Tuscan Gold.

Here's a look at what horses to expect, when the race is, cost of tickets and more.

Preakness Stakes 2024 horses list of contenders, field of probable entries

The field for the 2024 Preakness Stakes is still being determined. Here is an early list of horses that are most likely to compete in the field May 18:

Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan walks around the barn Sunday, May 5, 2024, the morning after the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky.

2024 Preakness Stakes odds

Muth 11-10 Mystik Dan 3-1 Tuscan Gold 5-1 Imagination 5-1 Just Steel 10-1 Seize the Gray 10-1 Copper Tax 16-1 Uncle Heavy 20-1 Mugatu 33-1

When is the 2024 Preakness Stakes?

The Preakness Stakes runs Saturday, May 18, 2024.

Where is the 2024 Preakness Stakes?

The 149th Preakness Stakes will be run at Pimlico Race Course, 5201 Park Heights Ave., Baltimore.

National Treasure with John R. Velazquez up (1) defeats Blazing Sevens with Irad Ortiz, Jr. up (7) to win the 148th running of the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore on May 20, 2023.

What is the official 2024 Preakness Stake post time?

The 149th Preakness Stakes post time is approximately 6:50 p.m. ET, Saturday, May 18.

How much are 2024 Preakness Stakes tickets?

Below is a price list for Preakness Stakes tickets, according to preakness.com/tickets:

Concourse: $210-$279.

Grandstand: $203-$518.

Clubhouse: $316-$405.

Clubhouse Dining: $525-$825.

Turfside Terrace: $925

Premium: Call ahead for booking.

Who won the 2023 Preakness Stakes?

National Treasure won the 2023 Preakness Stakes in Bob Baffert's return to the Triple Crown trail last year.

When is the 2024 Belmont Stakes?

The Belmont Stakes runs Saturday, June 8, 2024.

What is the Triple Crown?

The Triple Crown is a series of three horse races − the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes. Only 3-year-old thoroughbred horses compete in each race.

Who won the 2024 Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs?

Mystik Dan won the 2024 Kentucky Derby with a winning time 2:03.24 on Saturday, May 4, 2024.

When is the 2025 Kentucky Derby?

The Kentucky Derby runs Saturday, May 3, 2025.

