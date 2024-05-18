What time does Preakness Stakes 2024 start? Weather forecast, horses, odds, TV schedule

The Preakness Stakes' 149th running has finally arrived at Pimlico Race Course.

Here's your guide to everything including a list of horses and odds, how to watch, post positions, last year's winner and more.

Preakness Stakes 2024 betting guide: Who will win 2024 Preakness Stakes? Horses list, post positions, odds, predictions

When is the 2024 Preakness Stakes?

The Preakness Stakes runs Saturday, May 18, 2024.

Where is the 2024 Preakness Stakes?

The 149th Preakness Stakes will be run at Pimlico Race Course, 5201 Park Heights Ave., Baltimore.

A general view of the 149th running of the Preakness Stakes finish line at Pimlico Race Course.

What is the official 2024 Preakness Stake post time?

The 149th Preakness Stakes post time is approximately 6:50 p.m. ET, Saturday, May 18.

2024 Preakness Stakes weather forecast today, May 18, in Baltimore, Md. Will it rain?

AccuWeather predicts 99% cloud cover and a 39% probablity of thunderstorms for Saturday. With a 97% probablity of rain, temperatures will only reach a high of 63 degrees. Wind gusts could reach up to 13 mph.

How long is the 2024 Preakness Stakes?

The Preakness Stakes track at Pimlico Race Course is 1 3/16 miles long.

How much is the 2024 Preakness Stakes purse?

The total purse for the 2024 Preakness Stakes checks in at $2 million.

Muth scratched at 2024 Preakness Stakes: Preakness 2024 favorite trained by Bob Baffert, scratched from field at Pimlico

2024 Preakness Stakes odds: post position, horse, trainer, jockey, morning-line odds

How much are 2024 Preakness Stakes tickets?

Below is a price list for Preakness Stakes tickets, according to preakness.com/tickets:

Concourse: $210-$279.

Grandstand: $203-$518.

Clubhouse: $316-$405.

Clubhouse Dining: $525-$825.

Turfside Terrace: $925

Premium: Call ahead for booking.

What channel is 2024 Preakness on?: How to watch, start time, streaming, horses, TV schedule

What channel is 2024 Preakness Stakes on?

The Preakness Stakes will be broadcast on CNBC, FanDuel TV, HTV, NBC, Telemundo and Universo.

How to livestream the 2024 Preakness Stakes

Streaming options include the FanDuel TV+ (Apple Store/Google Play), NBC Sports app (Apple Store/Google Play), NBCSports.com and Peacock.

How to watch the 2024 Preakness Stakes

Catch all the horse racing action from Pimlico through multiple viewing platforms including CNBC, FanDuel TV, HTV, NBC, NBC Sports app (Apple Store/Google Play), NBCSports.com, Peacock, Telemundo and Universo.

Preakness Stakes 2024 horses: What does Muth's Preakness defection mean for Mystik Dan, rest of field? Trainers weigh in

When does 2024 Preakness Stakes live coverage start?

Live coverage kicks off on FanDuel TV at 10:30 a.m. ET, Saturday, May 18.

What is the 2024 Preakness Stakes TV schedule?

All Day Coverage; FanDuel TV, HTV.

1:30 – 4:30 p.m. ET; CNBC.

4:30 – 7:30 p.m. ET; NBC, Peacock.

6:30 – 7:30 p.m. ET; Telemundo, Universo.

Who won the 2023 Preakness Stakes?

National Treasure won the 2023 Preakness Stakes in Bob Baffert's return to the Triple Crown trail last year.

When is the 2024 Belmont Stakes?

The Belmont Stakes runs Saturday, June 8, 2024.

Triple Crown winners: How many horses have won the Triple Crown? Meet winners of the Derby, Preakness and Belmont

What is the Triple Crown?

The Triple Crown is a series of three horse races — the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes. Only 3-year-old thoroughbred horses compete in each race.

Who won the 2024 Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs?

Mystik Dan won the 2024 Kentucky Derby with a winning time 2:03.24 on Saturday, May 4, 2024.

When is the 2025 Kentucky Derby?

The Kentucky Derby runs Saturday, May 3, 2025.

Chris Sims is a digital content producer at Midwest Connect Gannett. Follow him on Twitter: @ChrisFSims.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: 2024 Preakness Stakes: Date, time, horses, odds, field, post positions