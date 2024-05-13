When is 2024 Preakness? What channel? Time, date, how to watch, horses list of entries, more

The Preakness Stakes' 149th running at Pimlico Race Course is only days away.

Mystic Dan is officially in the field after his win at the 2024 Kentucky Derby. But how can you watch him run the second leg of the Triple Crown?

Who is racing in 2024 Preakness Stakes?: Early horses list of probable entries for Pimlico

Here's a look at when the race is, who the horses are, how to watch and more.

When is the 2024 Preakness Stakes?

The Preakness Stakes runs Saturday, May 18, 2024.

What is the 2024 Preakness Stakes post time?

The 149th Preakness Stakes post time is approximately 6:50 p.m. ET Saturday, May 18.

The field of horses break the gate during the 2023 Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course.

What channel is 2024 Preakness Stakes on?

The Preakness Stakes will be broadcast on CNBC, FanDuel TV, HTV, NBC, Telemundo and Universo.

How to livestream the 2024 Preakness Stakes

Streaming options include the FanDuel TV+ (Apple Store/Google Play), NBC Sports app (Apple Store/Google Play), NBCSports.com and Peacock.

How to watch the 2024 Preakness Stakes

Catch all the horse racing action from Pimlico through multiple viewing platforms including CNBC, FanDuel TV, HTV, NBC, NBC Sports app (Apple Store/Google Play), NBCSports.com, Peacock, Telemundo and Universo.

Mystik Dan to Preakness 2024: Kentucky Derby winner will be in second leg of Triple Crown

When does 2024 Preakness Stakes live coverage start?

Live coverage kicks off on FanDuel TV at 10:30 a.m. ET, Saturday, May 18.

What is the 2024 Preakness Stakes TV schedule?

All Day Coverage; FanDuel TV, HTV.

1:30 – 4:30 p.m. ET; CNBC.

4:30 – 7:30 p.m. ET; NBC, Peacock.

6:30 – 7:30 p.m. ET; Telemundo, Universo.

Preakness Stakes 2024 horses list of contenders, field of probable entries

The field for the 2024 Preakness Stakes is still being determined. Here is an early list of horses that are most likely to compete in the field May 18:

Who won the 2023 Preakness Stakes?

National Treasure won the 2023 Preakness Stakes in Bob Baffert's return to the Triple Crown trail last year.

When is the 2024 Belmont Stakes?

The Belmont Stakes runs Saturday, June 8, 2024.

Triple Crown winners: How many horses have won the Triple Crown? Meet winners of the Derby, Preakness and Belmont

What is the Triple Crown?

The Triple Crown is a series of three horse races − the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes. Only 3-year-old thoroughbred horses compete in each race.

Who won the 2024 Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs?

Mystik Dan won the 2024 Kentucky Derby with a winning time 2:03.24 on Saturday, May 4, 2024.

When is the 2025 Kentucky Derby?

The Kentucky Derby runs Saturday, May 3, 2025.

Chris Sims is a digital content producer at Midwest Connect Gannett. Follow him on Twitter: @ChrisFSims.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: 2024 Preakness Stakes how to watch: Time and date, channel, horses, more