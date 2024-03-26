Vote: Who is the SARTA Athlete of the Week for March 18-24?

2023 SARTA High School Athlete of the Week

It's time to take a look at the standout high school performers from the Stark County area for the past week.

Your vote will determine who will be the SARTA High School Athlete of the Week for March 18-24. Each athlete’s credentials are listed above the poll — which will be live until 5 p.m. Thursday. The winners will be announced Friday morning on CantonRep.com.

Now, let's meet the two candidates from a limited opening week of spring sports. And if the poll at the bottom doesn't load, please click here.

Jillian Baker, Lake girls lacrosse

Scored six goals with an assist in a win over Mentor Lake Catholic and totaled two goals and four assists in a win over Copley.

Gregory Thomas, Jackson boys lacrosse

Scored six goals with an assist in a 12-10 win over Walsh Jesuit.

A look at the 2023-24 SARTA High School Athlete of the Week winners

Editor's note: Winners of the SARTA Athlete of the Week in the winter are not eligible to win it again until the spring sports season begins.

