Vote: Who is the SARTA Athlete of the Week for March 18-24?
It's time to take a look at the standout high school performers from the Stark County area for the past week.
Your vote will determine who will be the SARTA High School Athlete of the Week for March 18-24. Each athlete’s credentials are listed above the poll — which will be live until 5 p.m. Thursday. The winners will be announced Friday morning on CantonRep.com.
Now, let's meet the two candidates from a limited opening week of spring sports. And if the poll at the bottom doesn't load, please click here.
Jillian Baker, Lake girls lacrosse
Scored six goals with an assist in a win over Mentor Lake Catholic and totaled two goals and four assists in a win over Copley.
Gregory Thomas, Jackson boys lacrosse
Scored six goals with an assist in a 12-10 win over Walsh Jesuit.
A look at the 2023-24 SARTA High School Athlete of the Week winners
Date - girls winner | boys winner
March 22 - Anthony Fuline, Jackson boys basketball
March 15 - Abigail Mozden, Alliance wrestling | Aidan Mozden, Alliance wrestling
March 8 - Megan Campbell, Jackson basketball | Reese Zerger, GlenOak basketball
March 1 - Brooke Haren, Louisville basketball | Jackson Eddy, Alliance wrestling
Feb. 23 - Sophie Baker, Perry swimming | Luke Vickers, Jackson swimming
Feb. 16 - Grace Finefrock, Central Catholic basketball | Mitch Finefrock, Jackson basketball
Feb. 9 - Mar'Zae Gantz, Alliance basketball | Beau Siegfried, Louisville basketball
Feb. 2 - Emma Robotham, Tuslaw basketball | Caleb Shilling, East Canton basketball
Jan. 26 - Aubrey Meggyesy, Northwest basketball | Josh Jordan, Lake wrestling
Jan. 19 - Chacora Tackett, Alliance wrestling | JR Jackson, Alliance basketball
Jan. 12 - Courtney Barwick, Louisville basketball | Michael Emerick, Louisville bowling
Jan. 5 - Aubrey Fisher, Hoover basketball | Garrett Gonzalez, Minerva basketball
Dec. 29 - Hannah Nicola, Massillon basketball | Trevor Gore, Canton South bowling
Dec. 22 - Jadynn Thompson, Minerva bowling | Carson Presutti, Perry bowling
Dec. 15 - Mya Taylor, McKinley basketball | Chris Knight, Massillon basketball
Dec. 8 - Madison Lepley, Jackson basketball | Dorian Pringle, Massillon football
Dec. 1 - K'Lynn Carter, St. Thomas Aquinas basketball | Chase Bond, Massillon football
Nov. 24 - Layne Graffice, Marlington volleyball | Rome Cox, Canton South football
Nov. 17 - Lauren Neisel, Central Catholic volleyball | Malachi Card, Massillon football
Nov. 10 - Katie Ison, Minerva cross country | Tavon Castle, Canton South football
Nov. 3 - Hope Miller, Perry volleyball | DaOne Owens, Massillon football
Oct. 27 - Katelyn Eberhardt, Tuslaw volleyball | Michael Wright Jr., Massillon football
Oct. 20 - Audrey Wade, East Canton cross country | Adrion Burt, GlenOak football
Oct. 13 - Nora Salem, GlenOak cross country | Noah Emmons, Louisville soccer
Oct. 6 - Delaney Kruger, Canton South golf | Brady Adams, Louisville soccer
Sept. 29 - Sarah Mohr, Perry volleyball | Cam VanNatta, Hoover soccer
Sept. 22 - Madelyn Begert, Northwest cross country | Connor Satterfield, Northwest football
Sept. 15 - Addison Burick, Louisville volleyball | Rouven Czygan, Northwest soccer
Sept. 8 - Madie ElFaye, Louisville volleyball | Keith Quincy, McKinley football
Sept. 1 - Marissa Zaleski, Canton South tennis | Poochie Snyder, Canton South football
Editor's note: Winners of the SARTA Athlete of the Week in the winter are not eligible to win it again until the spring sports season begins.
This article originally appeared on The Repository: Vote for SARTA Athlete of the Week for Stark County March 18-24