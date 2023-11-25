SARTA Athlete of the Week Nov. 12-18 | Layne Graffice, Rome Cox win the vote

2023 SARTA High School Athlete of the Week

Athletes from Marlington and Canton South high schools won the voting for the SARTA Athlete of the Week for Nov. 12-18.

Layne Graffice of Marlington is the girls winner and Rome Cox of Canton South wins for the boys. Graffice plays volleyball for the Dukes and received 54.99% of the votes cast. Cox plays football for Canton South and received 56.98% of the votes cast. Graffice is the first Marlington athlete to win the vote this season, while Cox is the third South football player to win and fifth Wildcat athlete overall to win.

A total of 4,702 votes were cast overall.

Look for more on each athlete below. And return to CantonRep.com next Tuesday morning for the next SARTA Athlete of the Week ballot highlighting top high school performers in Stark County.

Layne Graffice, Marlington volleyball

Selected as second-team All-Ohio in Division II by Ohio High School Volleyball Coaches Association.

Rome Cox, Canton South football

Rushed for a touchdown to help the Wildcats beat Struthers 35-13 and win their first regional title, as he's surpassed 1,000 yards rushing for the season during the playoff run.

A look at the 2023-24 SARTA High School Athlete of the Week winners

Editor's note: Winners of the SARTA Athlete of the Week in the fall are not eligible to win it again until the winter sports season begins.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Rome Cox, Layne Graffice win SARTA Athlete of Week Nov 24