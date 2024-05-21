Veteran WR DeVante Parker retiring after nine seasons in the NFL, just months after signing with Eagles

DeVante Parker spent his first seven seasons in the league with the Dolphins

DeVante Parker is calling it a career.

The longtime wide receiver, who signed with the Philadelphia Eagles this offseason, decided to retire on Monday. The decision, he told ESPN's Adam Schefter, had a lot to do with wanting to spend more time with his four children.

“I want to see my kids, spend quality time with them,” he said. “I want to be there for them whenever I can.”

Parker got his start with the Miami Dolphins, who selected him with the No. 14 pick out of Louisville in the 2015 NFL Draft. He spent his first seven years in the league with the franchise and had a career-high 1,202 yards and nine touchdowns during the 2019 campaign.

He spent the past two seasons with the New England Patriots, and he had 394 yards on 33 catches in 2023. The Patriots went just 4-13 last season, and it was the only season of Parker's career in which he didn't score a touchdown.

DeVante Parker WR - PHI - #13 2023 - 2024 season 394 Yds 30.3 Y/G 55 Targets 33 Rec 0 TD

Parker signed a one-year, $1.2 million deal with the Eagles in the offseason, ahead of what would've been his 10th year in the league. Instead, he’s opting to walk away.

Parker finishes with 5,660 receiving yards and 27 touchdowns in his career.