Back at the top: Minerva girls cross country team reclaims Division II state title

Minerva’s Katie Ison (right) takes second place and teammate Annabelle Crissman finishes third in the girls big school division at this year's East Canton Cross Country Invitational.

OBETZ — Another state championship trophy is coming back to Minerva.

The Lions girls cross country team won the second Division II team title in three years Saturday at Fortress Obetz. They beat runner-up Woodridge by 13 points.

Kate Ison finished 17th to lead Minerva.

This story will be updated. Check CantonRep.com on Sunday morning for more reaction.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Minerva girls cross country team wins second OHSAA state championship