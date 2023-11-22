'I try to bring that pound': Rome Cox emerges as another threat for Canton South football

CANTON TWP. — Rome Cox doesn't mind flying under the radar. If anything, that helps make Canton South's already-point offense even more powerful.

People know the Wildcats' skill players who get top billing by now. You have quarterback Poochie Snyder, Stark County's career leader in passing yards and touchdown passes. You have Tavon Castle, the county's top receiver. You have Ma'Taeaun Frazier, Tyler Pugh and Tre Wilson, other receivers who keep the offense flowing.

Here's something people may not know about Cox: After starting the season as South's No. 3 threat out of the backfield, he is a 1,000-yard rusher.

Canton South running back Rome Cox (right) holds off West Branch defender Clayton Day in the second quarter of this month's Division IV regional semifinal game.

"After the first game I only had six carries," Cox said. "I thought there was a slim chance I could even touch 800 or 700.

"For me to be at that 1,000-yard mark is pretty surreal."

Canton South's Rome Cox scores the first touchdown of the game in last week's Division IV regional final against Struthers.

You know what? Cox isn't even the Wildcats' leading rusher. Snyder sits atop the chart with 1,581 yards heading into Friday's OHSAA Division IV state semifinal against Cleveland Glenville.

"To have two people go over 1,000 just shows you how great our O-line has been," Cox said.

An injury to Xion Culver late in the regular season increased Cox's role. Cox ran for two touchdowns in South's Week 8 win over Fairless, his first game as a full-time starter. He has not slowed down.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: 'A huge deal': Canton South's historic season extends to OHSAA football state semifinals

Having Cox as part of the running game rotation throughout the season made the transition smooth.

"I was bummed out because we had a guy go down, but at the same time I was excited to get my chance to prove I could play a little bit as well," Cox said. "Earlier in the year I got limited opportunities because of the explosive offense we have. Now that I could finally get a little more of the love, it was kind of great."

Canton South quarterback Poochie Snyder hands the ball off to Rome Cox during the Wildcats' Division IV regional semifinal game against West Branch.

OHSAA FOOTBALL: As Canton South High School's football team makes history, an old Wildcat's memories run wild

The complexity of South's offense can give opponents fits. It's not easy to contain Snyder and cover every option he has. Then you have Cox, who brings a blue-collar mentality to the field.

"I feel like some teams might not prepare for me as they do for other people like Tavon, Tre, Poochie, Tyler and Ma'Taeaun," Cox said. "A lot of people say I do the dirty work. I just keep it physical. I know we're a lot of speed and explosiveness. I try to bring that pound. Every time you come to our stadium or we go to yours, you're going to feel us."

Canton South linebacker Rome Cox pulls down Northwest's Carsen Nickey during a game in October.

Cox has the same physical mindset when he plays defense. He's in almost every possession and sometimes rotates with Joe Meyer at linebacker.

South's defense struggled at times early on. Now it is playing its best football of the season. Last week the Wildcats held run-heavy Struthers to 251 total yards and 13 points.

"We stepped up collectively and said 'We have to get this together if we want to go deep,'" Cox said. "The little things were emphasized, running to the ball, finishing tackles, stuff like that."

After a six-carry opening night, Cox is thrilled to be a big part of the Wildcats' best season. Little did he know he would spend Thanksgiving week preparing for a state semifinal game.

"We're practicing on Thanksgiving," Cox said. "Some people may look it as a bummer, but it obviously shows that we're a good football team."

