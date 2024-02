Kentucky Derby 2024: Which horses are in and on bubble for May 4 field at Churchill Downs?

Here are the current Kentucky Derby points standings. The top 20 horses in the final standings will earn a spot in the Kentucky Derby on May 4 at Churchill Downs. Winners of the Europe and Japan Roads to the Kentucky Derby are eligible to take two of the 20 spots. Ties in the points standings are broken by earnings in non-restricted stakes.

Rank, horse, points

1. Sierra Leone, 55 points

Trainer: Chad Brown

Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione

Sire: Gun Runner

Last race: Won Grade 2 Risen Star on Feb. 17 at Fair Grounds

Likely next race: Grade 1 Blue Grass on April 6 at Keeneland

2. Track Phantom, 55

Trainer: Steve Asmussen

Jockey: Joel Rosario

Sire: Quality Road

Last race: Second in Grade 2 Risen Star on Feb. 17 at Fair Grounds

Likely next race: Grade 2 Louisiana Derby on March 23 at Fair Grounds

3. Fierceness, 36

Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Jockey: John Velazquez

Sire: City of Light

Last race: Third in Grade 3 Holy Bull on Feb. 3 at Gulfstream

Likely next race: Grade 1 Florida Derby on March 30 at Gulfstream

4. Stronghold, 25

Trainer: Phil D’Amato

Jockey: Antonio Fresu

Sire: Ghostzapper

Last race: Won Grade 3 Sunland Park Derby on Feb. 18

Likely next race: TBA

5. Catching Freedom, 25

Trainer: Brad Cox

Jockey: Luis Saez

Sire: Constitution

Last race: Third in Grade 2 Risen Star on Feb. 17 at Fair Grounds

Likely next race: TBA

6. Mystik Dan, 21

Trainer: Kenny McPeek

Jockey: Brian Hernandez Jr.

Sire: Goldencents

Last race: Won Grade 3 Southwest on Feb. 3 at Oaklawn

Likely next race: Grade 1 Arkansas Derby on March 30 at Oaklawn

7. Hades, 20

Trainer: Joe Orseno

Jockey: Paco Lopez

Sire: Awesome Slew

Last race: Won Grade 3 Holy Bull on Feb. 3 at Gulfstream

Likely next race: Grade 1 Florida Derby on March 30 at Gulfstream

8. Uncle Heavy, 20

Trainer: Butch Reid Jr.

Jockey: Mychel Sanchez

Sire: Social Inclusion

Last race: Won Grade 3 Withers on Feb. 3 at Aqueduct

Likely next race: Grade 2 Wood on April 6 at Aqueduct

9. No More Time, 20

Trainer: Jose D’Angelo

Jockey: Paco Lopez

Sire: Not This Time

Last race: Won Grade 3 Sam F. Davis on Feb. 10 at Tampa Bay

Likely next race: Grade 3 Tampa Bay Derby on March 9

10. Locked, 19

Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Jockey: Jose Ortiz

Sire: Gun Runner

Last race: Third in Grade 1 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile on Nov. 3 at Santa Anita

Likely next race: Grade 2 Fountain of Youth on March 2 at Gulfstream

11. Liberal Arts, 19

Trainer: Robert Medina

Jockey: Cristian Torres

Sire: Arrogate

Last race: Third in Grade 3 Southwest on Feb 3 at Oaklawn

Likely next race: Grade 1 Arkansas Derby on March 30 at Oaklawn

12. West Saratoga, 17

Trainer: Larry Demeritte

Jockey: Jesus Castanon

Sire: Exaggerator

Last race: Third in Grade 3 Sam F. Davis on Feb. 10 at Tampa Bay

Likely next race: TBA

13. Timberlake, 16

Trainer: Brad Cox

Jockey: Cristian Torres

Sire: Into Mischief

Last race: Fourth in Grade 1 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile on Nov. 3 at Santa Anita

Likely next race: Grade 2 Rebel on Feb. 24 at Oaklawn

14. Just Steel, 15

Trainer: D. Wayne Lukas

Jockey: Ramon Vazquez

Sire: Justify

Last race: Second in Grade 3 Southwest on Feb. 3 at Oaklawn

Likely next race: Grade 2 Rebel on Feb. 24 at Oaklawn

15. Honor Marie, 15

Trainer: Whit Beckman

Jockey: Rafael Bejarano

Sire: Honor Code

Last race: Fifth in Grade 2 Risen Star on Feb. 17 at Fair Grounds

Likely next race: Grade 2 Louisiana Derby on March 23 at Fair Grounds

16. El Grande O, 15

Trainer: Linda Rice

Jockey: Kendrick Carmouche

Sire: Take Charge Indy

Last race: Second in Grade 3 Withers on Feb. 3 at Aqueduct

Likely next race: TBA

17. Nash, 13

Trainer: Brad Cox

Jockey: Flavien Prat

Sire: Medaglia d’Oro

Last race: Second in allowance optional claimer Feb. 17 at Fair Grounds

Likely next race: TBA

18. Agate Road, 10

Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Jockey: Jose Ortiz

Sire: Quality Road

Last race: Second in Grade 3 Sam F. Davis on Feb. 10 at Tampa Bay

Likely next race: TBA

19. Otto the Conqueror, 10

Trainer: Steve Asmussen

Jockey: Joel Rosario

Sire: Street Sense

Last race: Sixth in Grade 3 Southwest on Feb. 3 at Oaklawn

Likely next race: TBA

20. Dornoch, 10

Trainer: Danny Gargan

Jockey: Luis Saez

Sire: Good Magic

Last race: Won Grade 2 Remsen on Dec. 2 at Aqueduct

Likely next race: Grade 2 Fountain of Youth on March 2 at Gulfstream

On the bubble

21. Alotaluck, 10

Trainer: Ty Garrett

Jockey: Oscar Ceballos

Sire: Sir Prancealot

Last race: Second in Grade 3 Sunland Park Derby on Feb. 18

Likely next race: TBA

22. Domestic Product, 10

Trainer: Chad Brown

Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione

Sire: Practical Joke

Last race: Second in Grade 3 Holy Bull on Feb. 3 at Gulfstream

Likely next race: Grade 3 Tampa Bay Derby on March 9

23. Resilience, 10

Trainer: Bill Mott

Jockey: John Velazquez

Sire: Into Mischief

Last race: Fourth in Grade 2 Risen Star on Feb. 17 at Fair Grounds

Likely next race: TBA

24. Informed Patriot, 8

Trainer: Steve Asmussen

Jockey: Joel Rosario

Sire: Hard Spun

Last race: Fifth in Grade 3 Sunland Park Derby on Feb. 18

Likely next race: TBA

Jason Frakes: 502-582-4046; jfrakes@courier-journal.com; Follow on X @KentuckyDerby_CJ

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Kentucky Derby field 2024: Who's in field for race at Churchill Downs?