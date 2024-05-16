Mavs defense stops OKC, Celtics advance + offseason plans for Cavs, Hawks & Lakers | No Cap Room

On this episode of No Cap Room, Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Jake Fischer and Yahoo Sports senior NBA writer Dan Devine are tired and rooting for the NBA Playoffs to end as soon as possible.

They also love basketball! And they go into great detail to explain how the Dallas Mavericks have turned into a defensive nightmare for the young Oklahoma City Thunder, leading to a win-or-go-home game 6 on the road for OKC on Saturday.

The Boston Celtics easily advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals, raising concerns about if they will be playoff tough when they need to be. They have yet to face a real challenge, and everyone wants to know how they will respond if they go down early against a good NBA team.

Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers have a lot to figure out this offseason, starting with if he wants to sign a contract extension and what changes he wants to the coaching staff or roster going forward. If J.B.Bickerstaff ends up losing his job, who is the right coach for this job?

Jake is at the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago, and he’s picking up plenty of rumors and buzz from NBA coaches and front office members that are also there. That leads to a conversation about what the Atlanta Hawks should be doing this offseason, if a trade of Trae Young to the Spurs makes sense for either team and what hints the Lakers are dropping about who their next head coach will be.

